Halo Wars 2 New Update And Next DLC Out Now, Get All The Details Here

It's a big day for Halo Wars 2, as Microsoft today released the RTS sequel's latest update and DLC leader.

Starting with the update, it adds a big new feature in the form of HDR lighting support on Xbox One S. That's the only new feature added, but there are also stability tweaks, including fixes for various crash scenarios. Some of the gameplay changes featured in this update include a new allied view indicator for the mini-map, two new themes for the Proving Ground Blitz map, and Blitz playlists now showing up in the main "Find Match" screen for multiplayer.

Additionally, an exploit for "Combat Salvage" has been removed with this update. There are also some audio changes, including the dialogue line "Upgraded Complete" for leaders where it was missing. Additionally, Microsoft changed the "high frequency" sound on the Highway's Forerunner structure because it was proving to be "unpleasant to hear."

You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Microsoft on the Halo Waypoint site.

As for the new Halo Wars 2 DLC leader, Sgt. Johnson is out now on Windows 10 and should come to Xbox One very soon, according to community manager Brian Jarrard.

Halo Wars 2's previous released DLC leaders included Kinsano and Colony; they are included with the game's $30 DLC pass or can be purchased individually for $6 each. Presumably, the same is true for Sgt. Johnson.

We're still waiting for the #HaloWars2 Sgt. Johnson DLC to finish publishing to Xbox One but it's confirmed available now on Win10! — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) May 22, 2017

The patch is a big one, coming in at around 8 GB. Microsoft says if your download looks like it's frozen, it's a good idea to "just leave it and be patient. It will eventually resume." You can trigger the download to start right away by rebooting your console, but this method requires you to install the entire game again, so it might not be the best idea.

Halo Wars 2 May 22 Patch Notes:

New Feature:

Support for HDR lighting is now enabled for console players with compatible hardware

Stability:

Players should no longer have a chance of loading into the game without the ability to issue any commands

Fixed a crash that rarely occurred after signing in on the Main Menu

Fixed a crash when playing against AI in Firefight or Skirmish mode

Fixed a desync that could occur in ranked 2v2 games

Fixed a crash on "Last Stand" that could occur from loading from an old save from a previous release

Fixed a crash that could occur when attacking the first barricade in the Prologue

Gameplay:

Added allied view indicator to the mini-map

Added 2 new themes to "Proving Ground" Blitz map

Blitz playlists will now also appear in the main multiplayer "Find Match" screen

Made "Restoration Drones" get more expensive when it is upgraded to its 3rd tier

Adjusted the Foundry so that its always hit by Hunters' and Marines' upgraded projectiles when attacked

Added better "Combat Salvage" visual effects when a unit dies and is immediately built back at base

Removed an exploit with "Combat Salvage"

Reworked a targeting exploit that could occur with using "Extraction"

Pelicans and Darts should no longer leave floating lights above bases

Made it so that "Ghost in the Machine" would no longer disable Colony's "Combat Repair" on the units it borrowed

Spartans no longer strip upgrades from vehicles they hijack

Some tech upgrades were not applying completely to some units

Fixed an issue with moving units not properly attacking Garrisoned units

Units teleported off the map are now teleported back to your base

Spartans no longer increase the level of units they hijack

Localization/Accessibility:

Made card pack descriptions show up in the appropriate language for France and Taiwan

Added text to the Pelican Transport level 2 when selected on the leader power radial

Audio: