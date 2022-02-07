Halo Voice Actor Shares Master Chief's Chili Recipe, And We Have Thoughts
Like the faceless protagonist, this chili is in need of some personal flair--like spices.
Master Chief has to eat just like the rest of us, but hundreds of years in the future, what does Halo's protagonist pour into his helmet for sustenance? Chili, as it turns out, and voice actor Steve Downes has shared his recipe for Master Chief Chili. It takes some liberties with the definition of "chili," but you can try it for yourself.
According to Downes, these are the official ingredients for Master Chief Chili:
- Two pounds of ground beef
- One 28-ounce can of tomatoes
- Two 8-ounce cans of tomato sauce
- One 15-ounce can of kidney beans
- One large potato, diced
- One large onion, grated
After two hours of simmering all other ingredients, you add the beans and potatoes, simmer for two more hours, refrigerate, and then skim the grease before serving with salt and pepper.
In the future, perhaps they do not have access to spices. However, regardless of what else you put in your chili, we highly recommend some chili powder, onion and garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin. Adding some diced jalapeno peppers late in the cooking process is also a clutch move.
Despite seeming a little bland, Spartan 117's chili recipe still seems a lot better than eating a burger made from Reach's Moa bird. Pringles tried its best to replicate the flavor in a special chip, but we'll just take its word on them being accurate.
Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as on the cloud via Game Pass Ultimate. The Paramount+ series is set to kick off in March.
