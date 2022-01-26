Halo TV Series Trailer Coming This Weekend

The first "official" trailer for Paramount's upcoming Halo TV series is coming this weekend, Microsoft and Paramount have announced. The trailer will air during halftime of this Sunday's NFL AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The game begins at 3 PM ET, so halftime should be around 4:30 PM ET or so. We'll post the trailer on GameSpot and follow up with any notable news as it unfolds. Microsoft's marketing boss Aaron Greenberg said the trailer is "so hot," and that he's excited for everyone to see it.

This trailer is so hot, pumped for you all to see it and #HaloTheSeries soon. SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY!! https://t.co/QQlwwavbgM — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) January 25, 2022

This follows a previous teaser trailer for the Halo TV series that aired during The Game Awards in December. Orange is the New Black star Pablo Schreiber plays Master Chief on the show, which will have its own canon separate from the game series.

The Halo series is coming to Paramount+ in 2022. It's produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and directed in part by Otto Bathurst, who directed the shocking first episode of Black Mirror. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, Schreiber said it was a "herculean task" to play Master Chief, in part because of his intense workout schedule to get shredded to play the famous Xbox hero.

"It's a huge job, from setting the tone on set down to the grueling task of waking up at the crack of dawn to work out, then go to shoot, and go home to work out some more. Nothing about it is easy, and I wouldn't want it to be," he said.

Schreiber said the Halo series will be a "classic hero's journey" that will "crack the veneer" of Master Chief. "It takes place very much in the universe that the video games created, but it's a TV show. We get to expand that universe and create stories in it. There's going to be some new characters that are introduced, there's going to be a lot of familiar characters that everyone will know from the game," he said.

As for the game series, Microsoft just announced that Halo Infinite has reached 20 million players as part of the biggest launch in franchise history.