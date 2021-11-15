Halo TV Series First Teaser Trailer Leaks Ahead Of Xbox 20th Anniversary Showcase

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Halo TV show starring Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief has leaked. Posted early on Facebook through an ad, the teaser shows Chief putting on his helmet. Voiceover from Cortana (Jen Taylor) says, "Hello, Master Chief."

The trailer ends by confirming the new Halo series will be released on Paramount+ in 2022, which we already knew. Schreiber recently teased that Monday will be a "very exciting" day, so it appears the Xbox 20th anniversary broadcast might have even more news on the show.

Schreiber is joined by Californication's Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey.

Halo's transmedia boss, Kiki Wolfkill, previousl alluded to how the Halo TV show will be similar to Game of Thrones in terms of the "scope and scale and complexity of relationships."

"A lot of the background of Halo is this sort of political drama. It's something that [is touched on] really lightly in the games and you see more of in some of the other mediums," she said. "Some of that [Game of Thrones-style] complexity is interesting."

Unlike Game of Thrones, however, the Halo TV show will not feature incest. "No incest planned at all for this show, I'll say that. If you're looking for that, you won't find it here," Wolfkill said.

The Halo TV show will premiere in 2022 on Paramount+. As for the game series, Halo Infinite is finally releasing on December 8, though a rumor suggests the multiplayer might release on November 15.