Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 7 Launches Next Week

After numerous flights and hints toward what players can expect from it, the launch date of Halo: The Master Chief Collection's seventh season is almost here. The update, titled "Elite," is set to arrive next week, on June 23.

As always, the new season of Halo: The Master Chief Collection comes with a theme, and this time around it's the "wort-wort-ing" alien foe turned friend, the Elites, or as their species is known by non-humans, the Sangheili.

Season 7 of Halo: The Master Chief Collection will include new customizations for Elites and their weapon of choice, the energy sword. Players can look forward to seven new armor sets for elites, as well as seven new colors for energy swords. It's not clear if these new customization options will be limited to one game, like Halo 3, or be available in multiple.

While no other features have been confirmed for Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 7, we've seen what 343 Industries has been testing during its flights. Flights are essentially betas for content that will be added in future seasons of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. To be eligible to take part in a flight, players just have to sign up for Halo: Insider. Signing up for Halo Insider will also give you a chance to access tech previews of Halo Infinite.

Previous flights for Season 7 have included a new map for Halo 3 titled Edge. If added to the game, it would be the second new multiplayer map for the game this year after the addition of Waterfall. Additionally, 343 Industries has also detailed a number of updates planned for Season 7, including longer quit ban times and the addition of a custom games browser.

While the next season of Halo: The Master Chief Collection will show the Elites some love, the next entry in the franchise won't. Among other gameplay features, playable Elites won't be included in Halo Infinite.