Halo: The Master Chief Collection Patch Adds Custom Game Browser For A Stress Test

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has released a new update that sets the stage for the introduction of one of the game's most highly anticipated features, the Custom Game Browser. This update introduces a "test-ready" version of the browser that will be available for a limited time as a stress test before it's ready for its full debut.

For the purposes of the test, only Halo: Reach will be supported for the Custom Game Browser. The test is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on April 29.

MCC design director Max Szlagor previously told GameSpot about what the Custom Game Browser brings to the table for players.

"The Custom Games Browser is a massive feature that we feel bridges an important gap between custom games and matchmade games," Szlagor said. "For matchmaking, it is important to curate a selection of maps and modes that appeal to a large enough audience who can easily find games to join. For ranked in particular, we also need to be mindful of the types of modes and maps that competitive players enjoy and that we can match players into appropriately difficult matches."

The April 28 patch for MCC also fixes a series of issues, including a problems that could trigger crashes in different scenarios. Additionally, the problem with Halo: Combat Evolved audio and reverb across several maps has been addressed with the update.

You can see the full patch notes below, as shared by 343 Industries on its website.

April 28 Halo: MCC Patch Notes

Install Size by Platform

Steam: max size of 50.8 MB

max size of 50.8 MB Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC: max size of 12.63 GB

max size of 12.63 GB Xbox consoles: max size of 1018.4 MB

Resolved issues

Global

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the game to crash when the active profile is signed out.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash while the player is idle in the Main Menu for a long time.

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the game to crash when switching the Game Preset slider to Custom in Social Games.

slider to in Fixed an issue where players could end up soft locked if two or more players using controllers attempted to play a title within MCC that they do not own.

Halo: Combat Evolved

Multiplayer

Improved audio and reverb issues on several maps. We are continuing to process feedback around this issue.

Halo 2: Anniversary

General

Fixed a bug that caused the F key to always swap between frag and plasma grenades if the player had at least one of each, regardless of the player’s keybindings.

Halo 3

Forge

Fixed a bug on the map “Epitaph” that caused the game to crash when placing a machine turret or plasma turret on the floating platform while New Skins is set to Enabled.

Halo 3: ODST

Firefight