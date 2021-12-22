PS Plus January Rumor Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Login / Sign Up

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Gets An Equippable Grunt Plush Today

Three brand-new anniversary items have been added to Halo: MCC's Exchange.

By on

Comments

The next round of Halo: The Master Chief Collection's anniversary cosmetics have dropped today, with the new goodies on offer including an Xbox-themed backpack, a black-and-green Magnum skin, and an equippable Grunt plush.

The new items for Halo 3 multiplayer come as part of an extended Halo Anniversary event, which started dropping themed cosmetics back at the start of November. All the items are available through the Exchange in-game store, where players can spend excess Season Points for the commemorative cosmetics.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo vs. Call of Duty vs. Battlefield … Who Won?
  2. Diablo 4 Brand New Gameplay, Combat Improvements, Lighting, Buff Effects and More (Quarterly Update)
  3. PS Plus Games For January LEAKED? | GameSpot News
  4. Best Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games of 2021
  5. Own GTA: Trilogy? Get A Free Game Today! | GameSpot News
  6. Why Cyberpunk 2077 Has No Police Chases | GameSpot News
  7. A Completely Normal Mario Party Superstars Trailer
  8. Halo Infinite | Winter Contingency - Now Live
  9. Disco Elysium The Final Cut - Physical Edition Coming To Switch
  10. Best Xbox Exclusive Games of 2021
  11. 19 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  12. Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: History Of Halo

The last drop earlier in December included a Fronkbox backpack, shoulderpads featuring original Xbox controllers, and a themed Sniper skin. The new items arriving now are no less unique, featuring a cute Grunt plush that can be equipped as a backpack. The plush doesn't currently have a real-life equivalent, though it is similar to a limited-edition Grunt plush released in 2011 for Halo's 10th anniversary.

The other items are the X-Pack and the OGX Magnum skin, both items proudly sporting Xbox's iconic black-and-green color scheme. All three items will be available in The Exchange until December 29, when the final lot of anniversary items will be added to the in-game store.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Xbox One
PC
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)