Halo: The Master Chief Collection Floodfight Tips

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has recently added Floodfight, a new firefight mode for Halo 3: ODST that plays like traditional Firefight but with a hint of Call of Duty Zombies. At first glance, the mode may seem a bit intimidating, but this guide will teach you everything you’ll need to know about playing Floodfight in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Here are some essential tips to help keep you alive during Floodfight.

How to play Floodfight

There are two different ways to play this mode. You can either play with friends in a custom lobby. Or you can join up with others in Matchmaking. To play a private match with friends, you’ll need to select Firefight on the main menu, then Halo 3: ODST Custom Firefight. After that, head to the second tab closest to the map and select Floodfight.

If you want to play with others in Matchmaking. You’ll need to select Firefight on the main menu, click on Matchmaking, have Halo 3: ODST selected, and choose Spore Attack in the game categories.

Essential tips for surviving the Flood

You should keep in mind that if it’s the Flood, don’t shoot it. In this mode, you’ll have a few AI allies with you, and depending on the map, it could either be USMC Marines or Elites. It’s also important to mention that you won’t have any AI help in specific maps. You shouldn’t worry too much about protecting them because it’s only a matter of time before they get taken over by the Flood. Think of them as a meat shield. They’re there to help buy you time.

While playing Floodfight don’t worry about protecting the AI

Next, you’ll need to learn where all the medkits are. Since in ODST, the only way to refill your health bar is by using one, knowing where all of them are located is essential to surviving late in-game. Like any round-based mode, the longer you play, the harder it gets. With that being said, be mindful every time you use one because you don’t want to run through them fast.

You’ll need to learn where all the weapons spawn. Luckily you won’t need to look too far because most of the weapons will spawn next to you. Usually, they’re near health packs or bunched together in the main hub of the map.

Don’t get attached to one gun, either. This could cost you a life or, worse, the game. The Flood loves to run at you in numbers. So it’s only natural that you’ll run out of ammo fast. It doesn’t matter if it’s your favorite gun. If you run out of bullets, don’t hold onto hope that the Flood will drop some ammo for your weapon. Pick up another weapon and continue fighting. To piggyback off of the last tip. Make your shots count because you’ll go through ammo at a fast phase. Don’t be afraid to melee the Flood if the situation calls for it. Just don’t do it when you’re near a large crowd. Try to aim for the head because it’ll do the most damage.

Always be on the lookout for vehicles. If you're playing on a map with driveable vehicles such as Warthogs or Ghosts, enter them quickly. Vehicles are an excellent method of getting across the map safely, as you can also run over the Flood or shoot them safely from a distance. Sometimes, if you get lucky, the AI will enter a Warthog or a Ghost and help you kill the Flood. It's also important to mention that the Flood can drive vehicles. They're known to spawn in Wraiths, Warthogs, and Ghosts. They can quickly become a problem if they're not dealt with right away.

At the start of every round, the Flood will always spawn on the edges of the map. So you never have to worry about them appearing in front of you if you're somewhere in the middle. Unless you're in a vehicle, do your best to avoid the corners of the map because when the round starts, you'll be swarmed right away.

When the Sentinels spawn in, lure them to the Flood. When you see the Sentinels spawn, they usually spawn in small packs, so don't engage them head-on because all of them will lock onto you and kill you within a few seconds with their beam. Instead, lure the Flood towards them, have them fight it out, and kill whoever survived the fight.

The Flood can take control of any dead body in-game. They can even control your dead body or a friend's body if they want to. So if you're holding your ground around a dead friend, keep an eye out for the flood that can control bodies because if you're not paying attention, they'll take control of the corpse and start attacking you.

As for the last tip, don't stay in one spot for too long. It may seem like a good idea at first to hold your ground in one location, but this could quickly backfire on you. As mentioned, the Flood travels in hordes, so the odds of killing them all before they get to you are slim to none. Try to find a path you can easily navigate to lure them into a good kill zone. And try not to back yourself into a corner while moving around.