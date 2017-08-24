Halo: Reach's Noble Map Pack Is Now Free

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that a lot of Xbox 360-era Halo DLC was becoming free, but there was an issue with Halo: Reach's Noble Map Pack. Now, that's been resolved, and the DLC is completely free.

The expansion adds three new maps, Breakpoint, Tempest, and Anchor 9. You can download it from your Xbox 360 or queue up your download from Xbox.com here.

In other Halo news, Microsoft today confirmed that Halo 5 will offer double XP this weekend in the following playlists: Extermination, Warzone, and Snipers. Hooray.

You can catch up with all the latest Halo news here on developer 343's website.

Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: CE Anniversary are coming to Xbox One through backwards compatibility. We still don't know when they'll be added to the catalog, but fans can rest assured that Microsoft is still working on it.

Outside of the Halo shooter space, 343 recently announced that Halo Wars 2's first story expansion, Awakening the Nightmare, will be out on September 26.