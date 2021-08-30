Halo: MCC's Next Beta Includes A File Share System, Improved Custom Games Browser
Players on PC will be able to share custom maps and game modes in Halo: MCC's next Season 8 flight.
Before Halo: The Master Chief Collection's eighth season launches, players will get a sneak preview of features planned for the game in a new flight. While not all of the features announced by developer 343 Industries will make it into the game when Season 8 launches, they are "areas of interest for the team as they continue to develop and iterate for the future." Among the long list of new content players that get into the next Season 8 flight can expect are an improved custom games browser and a fully functional file sharing system for PC.
While custom games have been available to Halo: MCC players for quite a while, one of the system's tie-in features, file sharing, has been missing for PC players. File sharing, which as its name suggests, lets players download and share custom maps, game modes, and even in-game screenshots with each other, has been a mainstay on the franchise's console releases. According to a forum post, file sharing on PC will arrive with everything players should expect and "trust levels," which can be set for other players.
Halo: MCC's custom games browser on the other hand will also be getting its own suite of improvements. As it is right now, the system is rather barebones. However, the upcoming Season 8 flight of the custom games browser will cover not only Halo: Reach, but also Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 3. This version of the browser will also come with numerous quality of life improvements, including better search functions, filters, and changes to sub-menus.
When Season 8 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection launches this week, players will also get to play a brand new map for Halo 3. The map, titled Icebox, is a remake of the Halo 2 map Turf. A list of the other changes coming in the next Season 8 flight can be found below.
- Halo: Reach Firefight update to include Firefight voice previews, more granular body type and voice.
- Halo 3: ODST Firefight update to include per wave customization options bringing it up closer to Halo: Reach’s options.
- Custom Game Browser (CGB) for Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 3 as well as Phase 2 implementations which includes updates to filters, search options, and overall improvements to the Create, Browse, and Session Details page.
- Halo: Combat Evolved is seeing the return of the classic HUD with 4k support and a toggle in Settings.
- View model offsets for weapons across all games in MCC.
- Season 8 customization content which globally includes nameplates.
- Halo 3 content includes new armor, visors, back accessories, weapon and vehicles skins, and more.
- Halo: Reach content includes new helmets.
- All new Campaign collectibles in the Halo 3 campaign.
- Campaign customization for Halo: CE and Halo 3 to allow vehicle and weapon skins when selecting options.
- File Share now available for the PC platform with ability to set trust levels for saving files (official, friends, untrusted) and an option to report inappropriate files.
- Player Reporting has been added to additional areas including scoreboards post-match.
- Accessibility features including improved subtitles (subtitle size, color, shadow color, and background color) and all-new color blindness options.
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary has seen performance improvements in campaign in remastered visuals.
- A new map for Halo 3, called Icebox has been added which is a remake of the classic Halo 2 map, Turf.
- Steam account linking is now available on your player profile to see your Steam friends in-game.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation