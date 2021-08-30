Halo: MCC's Next Beta Includes A File Share System, Improved Custom Games Browser

Before Halo: The Master Chief Collection's eighth season launches, players will get a sneak preview of features planned for the game in a new flight. While not all of the features announced by developer 343 Industries will make it into the game when Season 8 launches, they are "areas of interest for the team as they continue to develop and iterate for the future." Among the long list of new content players that get into the next Season 8 flight can expect are an improved custom games browser and a fully functional file sharing system for PC.

While custom games have been available to Halo: MCC players for quite a while, one of the system's tie-in features, file sharing, has been missing for PC players. File sharing, which as its name suggests, lets players download and share custom maps, game modes, and even in-game screenshots with each other, has been a mainstay on the franchise's console releases. According to a forum post, file sharing on PC will arrive with everything players should expect and "trust levels," which can be set for other players.

Halo: MCC's custom games browser on the other hand will also be getting its own suite of improvements. As it is right now, the system is rather barebones. However, the upcoming Season 8 flight of the custom games browser will cover not only Halo: Reach, but also Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 3. This version of the browser will also come with numerous quality of life improvements, including better search functions, filters, and changes to sub-menus.

When Season 8 for Halo: The Master Chief Collection launches this week, players will also get to play a brand new map for Halo 3. The map, titled Icebox, is a remake of the Halo 2 map Turf. A list of the other changes coming in the next Season 8 flight can be found below.