Halo: MCC's Custom Game Browser Is Not Included In Latest Beta Test

Beta tests for Halo: The Master Chief Collection's Season 6 are currently underway, but one planned feature that fans have been waiting for has been delayed, for now at least.

The latest test, or "flight," will not include the Custom Game Browser. In a blog post, developer 343 Industries said early testing periods led to less-than-great results for the browser, so the studio has decided to hold back its release until a later time.

"During development and feedback sessions amongst our Ring 1 players as well as our own internal playtests, we determined that this feature is not quite ready to be flighted. The team is going to take more time to develop this feature and let players know when and where it will be available for a future flight," 343 said.

While the browser isn't part of the current beta test, Halo Insiders who are registered for the trial will get lots of exciting new Season 6 content, including two new maps for Halo 3. Below is a rundown of what's included in the beta test and planned for release for everyone later this year.

Season 6 customization content

2 new maps for Halo 3 from Halo Online (Edge and Waterfall)

FOV slider support for all Xbox One consoles

FOV slider will no longer be locked when Xbox Series X|S devices are set to 120hz

Double Keybindings

Mouse & Keyboard support for consoles

Advanced Audio options

Weapon Display Offsets for view model position customization options

MCC's all-new customization content “Exchange”

A variety of additional bug fixes

The "Exchange" is a menu that players can access to redeem any unused season points. The items will rotate every week, and they will include cosmetics featured in previous seasons that players might have missed out on. As usual, these items are unlocked via gameplay only--not microtransactions.

This latest beta test for Halo: MCC ends on March 15, so you'll want to register now for the free Halo Insider program to try out the new content for yourself.

In other Halo news, 343 just released a 44-minute deep dive video on Halo Infinite in which the studio announced a series of new details about Zeta Halo, including that there won't be dual-wielding.