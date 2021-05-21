Halo: MCC Will Show Elites Some Love With New Season 7 Armor Sets

Fans of playing as Elites in Halo rejoice, as Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be adding new Elite armor sets for customization as part of its upcoming season 7 update.

A recent Halo Waypoint blog post revealed fans can look forward to unlocking at least seven new armor sets for the franchise's signature aliens. Elites are playable in multiplayer in Halo 2, 3, and Halo: Reach's Invasion game type, though these new armor sets look to be specifically for Halo 3.

Halo's iconic energy swords will also be receiving some new skins in Halo 3. Originally sporting a blueish hue, new colors for the swords will include orange, red, green, yellow, purple, and pure white.

After six seasons of new customization options aimed primarily at Spartan characters, it's nice to see 343 Industries showing everyone's favorite alien dinosaurs love with some new unlocks. Halo: MCC Season 7 will be bring a host of improvements to the game, ranging from improving the visuals of Halo: Combat Evolved, penalties for players who leave or go AFK in multiplayer, a new Halo 3 map, and, hopefully, the game's long-awaited custom game browser.

The new armor sets will be appearing soon in upcoming test flight builds for Halo: MCC. Players who sign up for the Halo Insider program can help test new content for the game prior to release. Halo Insiders will also be among the first to test out Halo Infinite multiplayer once it begins its flighting program later this year.

Elites have not been playable in the series since 343 Industries took over the Halo franchise from Bungie, a trend Halo Infinite will continue. Halo Infinite also won't include dual-wielding, a feature last seen in Halo 3.