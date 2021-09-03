Halo: MCC Season 8 Beta Test Goes Live With Some Big Changes

While you have to wait a while longer for the next Halo Infinite beta test, Halo: The Master Chief Collection's newest "flight" has now arrived, letting players test out new features, content, and more.

The Season 8 beta test has begun, so you'll want to check your Halo Waypoint messages or email to see if you received an invitation. As usual, you'll need to be a Halo Insider member with a completed profile for a chance to be chosen. It's free and easy to sign up for Halo Insider.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection's Season 8 flight is LIVE! Make sure to check https://t.co/EpSvhKtWGK to see if you were invited! Messages are rolling out right now. Be sure to check your Halo Insider page to see if you have an active flight to join in. Cheers! https://t.co/Rk0chPRWhK — Postums (@343Postums) September 2, 2021

The Season 8 beta test is scheduled to run until September 13, and the full launch for the public should happen at some point after that. With the beta test now out in the open, people are sharing images and details about what's new. This includes new "Spartan poses." Players who finish in the top three for Halo 3 and CE will be able to pose to flaunt their success. You can see some examples from Halo 3 and CE below, as shared on Twitter by Halo Infinite News.

With Season 8, Halo 3 and CE will have Spartan poses to choose from. At the end of each match, the top 3 spartans will be showcased with their selected pose. #HaloMCC pic.twitter.com/RLogRq4mju — Halo Infinite News (@HaloRevealed) September 2, 2021

Here's Halo CE. Both games share the same poses. pic.twitter.com/BJiMQtBGDN — Halo Infinite News (@HaloRevealed) September 2, 2021

Season 8 also introduces some wildly different Halo 3 armors themed around warriors from throughout history. These are shockingly different for the Halo universe, and some people have spoken up about how they are distracting or that they just don't want to see them. 343 reminded fans that they can toggle off these armors and the previously released weapon skins, so they won't see them in matches. "The toggle only exists in order to preserve the legacy of H3 for players who do not want to see new content," 343 said.

What's more, Season 8 adds a new Halo 3 map in the form of Icebox, which is a remake of Halo 2's Turf. It looks pretty sweet.

Halo 3 receiving new maps in 2021 be like..

Icebox from Halo Online, Halo 2 Turf Remake pic.twitter.com/nazTDLAOmz — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) September 2, 2021

For more on Halo: MCC Season 8, check out GameSpot's rundown of all the new features and content headed to game in the next update.