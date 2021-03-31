Halo MCC Season 6 Update Coming April 7 With 100 Tiers Of New Battle Pass Content

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is set to evolve again with the launch of its Season 6 update. Microsoft has now confirmed it's coming on April 7 across Xbox and PC.

Season 6 is known as "Raven" because the armor sets and other content coming to the game are based on Fireteam Raven from the wider Halo lore. Halo: Fireteam Raven is also the name of an arcade game.

The new season has more than 100 tiers in its battle pass-style system, allowing players to unlock new accessories, skins, and armor through gameplay (and not microtransactions). There will also be new seasonal challenges that players can unlock to earn three new rewards. It's also expected that Halo: MCC's long-awaited custom game browser, new maps for Halo 3, and more will be included in the Season 6 update when it releases.

Ready yourselves, Spartans. Season 6 of MCC, Raven, arrives for free on April 7!

🛡️ 100 tiers to unlock in the Season Pass

🎒Brand new back accessories, skins, and armor

🍃 A fresh set of Seasonal Challenges with 3 unique rewards

🎮 Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

🔥 And more! pic.twitter.com/dStf3lVfLK — Halo (@Halo) March 31, 2021

With the impending release of Season 6, now is your last chance to unlock some of the Season 5 challenges, so be sure to do that if that matters to you.

Perhaps the biggest draw of Season 6 will be the new maps for Halo 3. Provided they are still on track to release with the update, players can expect to play Waterfall and Edge, both of which come from Halo Online, the canceled free-to-play game for Russia. Waterfall takes place in the frosty Zezar system on a UNSC facility. The Edge map, meanwhile, takes place on a Forerunner data archival site on Partition.

Here's a look at the new maps in action:

The Season 6 update for Halo: MCC will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The full patch notes haven't been released yet, but those should come closer to launch.

In addition to its work on Halo: MCC, 343 is preparing to launch Halo Infinite this fall for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A beta test for the multiplayer element should be on the way.