Halo: MCC Season 6 DLC Livestream Coming March 2, Watch It On Twitch

Microsoft has announced a livestream event for Tuesday, March 2, during which it will showcase the content coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection in Season 6.

The stream kicks off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and is slated to run for one hour. During this livestream, developers from 343 Industries will provide an "early look" at the Season 6 content before jumping into live multiplayer against fans. Anyone who is lucky enough to be group with a developer from 343 will receive the rare Ice Unicorn nameplate.

Tomorrow from 2PM to 3PM PT, join us for an MCC Playdate! We'll be taking an early look at Season 6, then going head-to-head with the community with the Ice Unicorn Nameplate up for grabs when you match in with us.

Follow now and be ready when we're live: https://t.co/dda9QxxAU8 pic.twitter.com/sxvARcbcrY — Halo (@Halo) March 1, 2021

This broadcast will take place on the official Halo Twitch channel, so you can bookmark it now to get ready for the big show.

While this broadcast doesn't begin until March 2, the internet is already flooded with coverage of the Season 6 MCC update as Microsoft has begun to allow public testers to try it out. Season 6's content includes two new Halo 3 maps from the canceled free-to-play Halo Online, along with Halo's take on Fortnite's back bling. The Season 6 update also introduces more weapon and vehicle skins, along with animated visors to customize your Spartan with.

