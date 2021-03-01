Elden Ring Leaked Video Animal Crossing Mario Update PS Plus March Pokemon Legends Arceus WandaVision Easter Eggs Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Remake

Halo: MCC Season 6 DLC Livestream Coming March 2, Watch It On Twitch

Microsoft will show off an "early look" at the Season 6 content, which includes new maps, customization items, and more.

Microsoft has announced a livestream event for Tuesday, March 2, during which it will showcase the content coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection in Season 6.

The stream kicks off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and is slated to run for one hour. During this livestream, developers from 343 Industries will provide an "early look" at the Season 6 content before jumping into live multiplayer against fans. Anyone who is lucky enough to be group with a developer from 343 will receive the rare Ice Unicorn nameplate.

This broadcast will take place on the official Halo Twitch channel, so you can bookmark it now to get ready for the big show.

While this broadcast doesn't begin until March 2, the internet is already flooded with coverage of the Season 6 MCC update as Microsoft has begun to allow public testers to try it out. Season 6's content includes two new Halo 3 maps from the canceled free-to-play Halo Online, along with Halo's take on Fortnite's back bling. The Season 6 update also introduces more weapon and vehicle skins, along with animated visors to customize your Spartan with.

There has been a lot of Halo news lately; check out the stories linked below to catch up with the latest developments across the franchise.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo 3
