Halo MCC Has More Players On Steam Right Now Than Halo Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection currently has more players on Steam than Halo Infinite, but there could be many reasons for this and it's likely that Halo Infinite takes back the crown very soon.

According to numbers on SteamDB and Steam's own public data page, Halo: MCC had a higher peak concurrent player number in the past 24 hours and more players today than Halo Infinite.

Halo: MCC had around 9,000 peak concurrent players in the past 24 hours and around 5,800 players currently. This compares to about 8,000 peak concurrent players for Halo Infinite in the past day and about 4,000 players currently.

Halo Infinite had a peak concurrent player high watermark of 272,500, which is well ahead of MCC's all-time peak concurrent record of 161,000.

The recent growth in popularity for MCC on Steam may be due to the launch of a huge new update that added Flood Firefight and campaign cross-play for Halo 3, among other new features and improvements. It's common for a game's popularity to grow with the launch of new content and updates.

It's expected that Halo Infinite's playerbase will similarly surge when the game's big Season 2: Lone Wolves update lands on May 3. It adds new maps and modes, among other things, which is notable because players have been calling for new content for some time. 343 itself has admitted that it understands the Halo Infinite playerbase is "simply out of patience" when it comes to new updates.

Halo: MCC doing better on Steam than Halo Infinite isn't a doom and gloom scenario necessarily for Halo Infinite. Halo is traditionally a console-first franchise, and no Xbox player data is available. We have reached out to Microsoft in an attempt to get more details on how Halo Infinite is performing on console.

Whatever the case, neither Halo: MCC nor Halo Infinite are doing big numbers on Steam. The company's list of the top 100 most-played games does not include MCC or Halo Infinite.

Comparing to other Xbox games, Forza Horizon 4 (17,000 players today) and Forza Horizon 5 (11,000 players today) are doing better on Steam currently than Halo: MCC and Halo Infinite.