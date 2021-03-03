Halo: MCC Gives Out Free Women's History Month Nameplate

March is Women's History Month and 343 Industries is celebrating the occasion by giving all Halo: The Master Chief Collection players a special nameplate.

The nameplate depicts Spartan Kat, who was part of Noble Team during the events of Halo: Reach. "Wear it with pride, Spartans!" 343 said. All you have to do is log into The Master Chief Collection during March to get the nameplate.

Be sure to log into MCC at any time during the month of March in order to add the Women's History Month Nameplate, featuring Spartan Kat, into your armory!



Wear it with pride, Spartans. pic.twitter.com/JlttAXiogs — Halo (@Halo) March 2, 2021

This is just the latest special nameplate for MCC players, as 343 gave away a Black History Month nameplate for players during February.

It's a busy and exciting time for The Master Chief Collection, as 343 is preparing to launch the big Season 6 update. It includes two new Halo 3 maps--the first new ones for the game in more than a decade--along with new armors and Halo's take on Fortnite's back bling.

The Season 6 update is now available for Halo Insider members. Given that the content is now being tested by the public, it likely won't be long until Season 6 arrives for everyone.

There has been a lot of Halo news lately; check out the stories linked below to catch up with the latest developments across the franchise.