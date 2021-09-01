Halo: MCC Brings Grifball Back, So Grab Those Gravity Hammers

343 Industries is bringing a classic game mode back to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, albeit likely for a limited time. As part of one of its routine playlist updates to The Master Chief Collection, 343 has reintroduced Grifball, the game of bombs and gravity hammers.

The game mode, created by Rooster Teeth in its Red Vs. Blue series, was a mainstay in Halo 3 as a custom game mode before being adopted by then-developer Bungie. In the years since, Grifball has made appearances throughout the franchise and is now routinely rotated in and out of Halo: The Master Chief Collection's playlists.

Make some throws and smash some foes! Grifball has returned to MCC, so you'd best be ready to put that Gravity Hammer to work. pic.twitter.com/F5Bqq4AjyB — Halo (@Halo) September 1, 2021

Sadly, 343 Industries hasn't announced whether or not Grifball will be returning in Halo Infinite. The game's first multiplayer beta wrapped up earlier this month, with players only being able to square off in Slayer matches.

While we don't know when the next Halo Infinite multiplayer beta will start, 343 has said that it will include two new game modes for players: Big Team Battle and 4v4 Slayer. If you didn't make it into the first one and want a chance at trying out the game in the second, the sign-up process is easy. Just follow the GameSpot guide to signing up and cross your fingers.

Halo Infinite is set to release on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, much later into the holiday season than any other entry in the franchise. The game will also launch without two Halo mainstays: Forge mode and co-op campaign.