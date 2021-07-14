Halo: MCC Brings Back Gun Game-Like Escalation Slayer As Grifball Rotates Out

Zelda Skyward Sword Review PS5 Restock Tracker Stadia Rev Share Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 6 New Spider-Man Costume Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

The latest playlist update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has landed.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection received a playlist update on July 14 that brought back the Gun Game-style Escalation Slayer mode and removed a fan-favorite, Grifball.

In Escalation Slayer, you get a new weapon each time you get a kill. The fast-paced, frenetic mode is playable in Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 4 inside MCC. There is a dedicated playlist for it accessible through the match composer so you can play it 24/7 if you want.

As for Grifball, the popular mode involving huge hammers is now out of rotation. This is nothing out of the ordinary, as developer 343 regularly updates MCC's playlists.

In other Halo news, 343 has been very vocal in reminding players to sign up for Halo Insider for a chance to be selected for the upcoming Halo Infinite beta test. Even the official Xbox Twitter account posted about this today, which may suggest the beta's start is coming up soon.

Additionally, a new 500-page Halo Encyclopedia is set to be released in early 2022. It's not coming until then to help avoid spoilers about Halo Infinite.

