Halo: MCC Beta Adds Nongendered Body Types, Separates Voice Types From Them

The latest flight for Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 includes a ton of new customization options for players. However, along with armor that makes their character look scarily like Skeletor, some additional, previously unannounced customization choices have been added to the game. Notably, developer 343 Industries has separated Spartan's body types from their voices, letting players mix and match how their walking tank looks and sounds.

These new customization options are currently only available for Halo Reach, with every other Halo game's options staying the same. In the main version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, a Spartan's voice changes with their body, with the larger body coming with a male voice and the smaller body having a female voice.

While it's not clear if these changes will make it into Halo: MCC with Season 8's launch--not all features included in flights make it in the game's seasonal updates--they do let players pick and choose how their Spartan looks and sounds with more freedom than ever before.

Along with more body customization options, players also have access to a few other unannounced features in the latest Season 8 flight for Halo: MCC. Multiplayer matches now end with a podium featuring the game's top three players posing. Currently, poses can only be applied in Halo 3 or Halo: Combat Evolved. Players will also now be able to report other players from the scoreboard at the end of a match.

The current flight for Halo: MCC started on September 2 and will last until September 13. Invitations have already been sent out, but if you'd like to make it into the next flight, be sure to register for the next one using the GameSpot Halo Insider sign-up guide.