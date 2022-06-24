Halo Master Chief Collection Cosmetic Microtransactions Being Explored By 343

343 Industries has confirmed that it is exploring the idea of adding microtransactions to Halo: The Master Chief Collection. In an update on the Waypoint site, community writer Alex Wakeford explained that 343 will be renaming Season Points as Spartan Points and is looking into adding a new form of microtransactions.

"For players who are new to the MCC, or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates, or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points," Wakeford wrote on Waypoint.

The new system is described as being an "optional, additive alternative" for players and is being designed as a way for people to either skip the grind of obtaining items or be given the option to purchase the ones that they want. The existing method of earning points by leveling up and completing challenges would remain in place.

"In the interest of transparency with our dedicated and passionate community, we wanted to inform you of this exploration in advance and provide assurance that purchasable Spartan Points would be an additive feature," Wakeford added.

Beyond that, new features such as functionality, further mod support, campaign collectibles across all games, the Steam Workshop modding upload / download tool, new customization options, and quality-of-life improvements, are also being worked on for the game.

In more Halo news, 343 Industries recently apologized for a Juneteenth cosmetic in Halo Infinite that was briefly named after an endangered ape. Halo Infinite also received its first mid-season "Drop Pod" update this month, which added changes to ranked matchmaking, bug fixes, and adjustments to the game's vehicles.

