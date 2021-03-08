Halo: Master Chief Collection Beta Testing Custom Game Browser; Edge Map Delayed

The next beta update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection introduces the first iteration of a custom game browser and brings back a Halo 3 map, amid other enhancements and bug fixes. But the news isn't all rosy: another map has been delayed out of its planned Season 6 launch. According to 343, the update is expected to launch sometime this week, during which testers can put it through its paces.

The custom game browser will only be available within the Halo: Reach interface for now, though 343 plans to add it to more games in phases. The browser will let you create, browse, and report. Create lets you create a session that will run on a dedicated server, letting you toggle settings like the minimum player count, repeat game option, and map and mode selections. You'll also be able to create your own playlists to cycle through different maps and game types. For now 343 is asking for feedback on playlist creation. If you don't want to create your own, you can also browse custom sessions with search terms like name, game modes, maps, and player count. And you can report anyone you spot violating the code of conduct, up to five times per day. The update didn't give word on when this will roll out to the full game.

The update will also reintroduce the Waterfall map to Halo 3 with performance and bug fixes. It will be coming to the full game as part of the season 6 update. The Edge map, on the other hand, has been determined to need "quite a few fundamental improvements" before it goes live, so it won't be coming with Season 6 as planned.

Some other bug fixes include animated visor preview fixes, vehicle customization debug strings, and more. Patch notes are forthcoming to detail all the fixes.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection released in 2014, but Microsoft and 343 have been adding and enhancing it ever since, packing in features like additional supported Halo games and a live game seasons feature.