Halo Insider Sign-Up Guide: How To Play The Possible Halo Infinite Beta

It's a big year for Halo, with developer 343 Industries finally releasing Halo Infinite after a year-long delay from its original Fall 2020 release date as a launch title for the Series X|S. While it missed that date, 2021 is a special, fitting year for Halo, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the franchise and the Xbox brand overall.

Before Microsoft launches Halo Infinite, there may be beta period, according to comments from the developer, and it's easy to sign up. In this story we're running down some quick instructions on how to sign up for the Halo Insider program to earn a shot at getting chosen to participate in the upcoming trial.

How To Sign Up For Halo Insider

The Halo Insider program is free and open to everyone across console and PC. You can opt in to the Halo Insider program on Microsoft's website, and the process is very simple and straightforward.

There are some important items to be aware of, however. For example, you must be at least 18 years old to participate, and you need to agree to a confidentiality statement. This says that those accepted into the program are not allowed to disclose the existence of any surveys or share images, videos, and more from beta tests, except where allowed.

If that's OK with you, you are then taken to a page that asks you to enter your preferred email address for correspondence related to Insider matters. You also need to jot down a variety of personal specifics like your country and your time zone.

The Insider sign-up page then asks you to denote which Halo games you've played, which ones you like the best, and what kinds of modes within those games are you favorite.

The sign-up page also asks what platforms and controllers you own, what display settings you have, and what audio setup you play games on. You can also opt in to PC-specific beta tests on the Halo Insider sign-up page, and you'll be asked to share your PC specifications and your Steam ID, if you have one.

Once you're all signed up, all that's left to do is wait and hope you are chosen. Microsoft says invitations to Halo beta tests are limited, and the company chooses participants based on "specific goals." This means you might not get chosen for a particular test.

However, Microsoft said you can improve your chances by ensuring your Halo Insider profile is complete and accurate.

Flight Time

Microsoft's beta tests for games are known as "flights," and it's expected that Halo Infinite will have at least one. Although Microsoft has scaled back its original plans for Halo Infinite beta-testing due in part to the delay, the company is reportedly planning a Halo Infinite beta testing period later this year, and signing up for Halo Insider appears to be the way to get in.

Open Beta?

Whether or not there will be an open beta for Halo Infinite remains to be seen, but it seems possible. Responding to the issues around The Master Chief Collection's terrible launch, 343 boss Bonnie Ross said you can expect all future Halo games to be beta tested.

"Going forward, you will never see a Halo game coming out without a beta. It was obviously painful for our fans and for us. But it won't happen again," she told Game Informer (via Reddit).

For what it's worth, The Master Chief Collection is in a much better place these days. That game regularly gets beta tests, or flights, for its new seasons of content. 343 releases new content and features for beta testers and then rolls out the changes publicly. Sometimes, the changes can be significant. For example, 343 tested two new Halo 3 maps for MCC in Season 6, but only one made it into the public release--the other was held back for further testing.

Next Up

343 recently canceled plans to release the next Halo Infinite devblog in May, instead opting to hold this announcement back until June due to the big Xbox summer showcase. That event takes place on June 13, and Halo Infinite is expected to feature in it prominently. Microsoft has shown precisely zero footage of multiplayer, so fans are no doubt hoping to see that and find out if battle royale has any part in it.