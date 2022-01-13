Halo Infinite's Next Multiplayer Bonus Revealed For Game Pass Subscribers

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get monthly multiplayer bonuses in Halo Infinite, and now January's freebie has been revealed. As announced on social media, January's perk is the Pass Tense Warthog skin. This makes the famous Halo vehicle stand out with a flashy shade of green.

The bundle also includes a challenge swap and a double XP token. You can claim the bonus on console, PC, or the Game Pass mobile app by visiting the "perks" gallery.

December's freebie was the Pass Tense skin for the MA40 assault rifle.

In other news, Halo Infinite's Fracture Tenrai event has returned and it's running right now. This is part of Halo Infinite's Heroes of Reach inaugural season--it focuses on Halo: Reach-inspired cosmetics. Players can also buy a premium battle pass to unlock more content.

The Halo Infinite development team is now back from a holiday break, and one of the team's first efforts is to fix and improve Big Team Battle mode. The studio will also address cheating concerns in a patch to come in February.