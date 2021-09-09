Halo Infinite's Next Multiplayer Beta Starts This Month, And It's Much Easier To Get In

Halo Infinite's next multiplayer beta will begin on September 24, Microsoft has announced. And everyone who registers for the Halo Insider program by September 13 and completes their profile will get in. As such, be sure to sign up for Halo Insider now before you forget.

As announced previously, this multiplayer beta will be very different from the first one. Not only is 343 inviting more people to play, the beta will feature Big Team Battle and 4v4 Arena Slayer with human-on-human matches instead of exclusively against AI. The next beta will also have the content from the first one, including Weapon Drills and bot matches.

The next #HaloInfinite multiplayer preview is targeted to arrive on Sept. 24! All fully registered Halo Insider profiles as of Sept. 13 are eligible to participate.

Don’t miss out! Head to https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc, get your profile fully filled out, then prepare for takeoff. pic.twitter.com/9GgAQP4f6p — Halo (@Halo) September 9, 2021

After a year-long delay, Halo Infinite is scheduled for release on December 8 across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In a big shift for the series, the multiplayer element is completely free-to-play, supported by cosmetic microtransactions and a battle pass.

