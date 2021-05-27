Halo Infinite's Latest Devblog Delayed As Studio Focuses On Big June Event

Microsoft normally gives fans an update on Halo Infinite about once per month through its Inside Infinite blog post series, but plans are shifting for May due to the recently announced Xbox summer showcase. Community director Brian Jarrard said on Twitter that, with the Xbox/Bethesda event coming up soon on June 13, 343 Industries has decided to push the Inside Infinite blog post planned for May into sometime in June.

Heads up - With this event right around the corner, we're shifting this week's Inside Infinite blog with the Waypoint team to next month. Looking forward to June 13th! 🔥😇 https://t.co/2j3WY8U6Kb — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) May 26, 2021

It appears the blog post for May was scheduled to premiere on May 27, and Jarrard apologized to a fan about the short notice. "Aye, sorry for that; life's come at us fast these days," Jarrard said.

Aye, sorry for that, life's coming at us fast these days. :) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) May 26, 2021

The teaser art for the Xbox/Bethesda summer event strongly indicates that Halo Infinite will have a significant presence at the show. This should be no surprise, given Halo Infinite is one of Microsoft's marquee 2021 titles. Despite just being a few months away from release, we've seen zero multiplayer footage and only a portion of the campaign. Presumably, the Xbox briefing on June 13 is when Microsoft will go big and finally show more of the game.

Microsoft's Joseph Staten previously alluded to Halo Infinite having a big showing this summer. "The great news is that Summer i.e., game industry event season, is just around the corner--and there are glorious plans afoot," he teased.

With Microsoft's plans now coming into focus, the summer's big events are now shaping up. Sony is kicking things off with a State of Play on May 27 featuring Horizon: Forbidden West. This will be followed by Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Kick Off show on June 10. After that, Ubisoft Forward is slated for June 12. E3 2021 is slated for June 12-15. EA Play Live 2021 is coming in July, while Gamescom 2021's digital show takes place in August.

Sony (outside of the May 27 State of Play) and Nintendo have yet to announce any plans for their own big gaming showcases.

2021 is a special year for Xbox specifically, as it marks the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo.