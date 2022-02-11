Halo Infinite's February Fixes Are Focused On Better Online Experiences

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has revealed more details on upcoming updates for the game, which will be focused on matchmaking, changes to multiplayer playlists, and ensuring that players will be able to find more stable matches.

In a community update, lead engineer on the sandbox team Richard Watson explained that the priority of low pings to Halo Infinite servers in the matchmaking process will be increased, which will help players find more local matches and more stable connections.

"Our Services team has taken additional steps to help ensure you can have quality matches with players from your respective regions, more often," Watson said. "We expect this to have a noticeable impact when making matches for players in less populated regions around the world including--but not limited to--Australia and Asia."

These tweaks will also impact geo-filtering for online matches, as this had an impact on matches after they were put together through matchmaking, resulting in unstable connections overall.

Other issues that will be addressed in the coming weeks include more matchmaking service improvements for Big Team Battle, which was recently a major priority for 343 Industries. Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths will appear more frequently on BTB maps, while squad members in BTB matches will have the selected fireteam marker color but may still start the match in different areas of the map.

Changes to Oddball in both Ranked and Arena Multiplayer playlists are coming, and include overtime of an entire minute when the score is tied. If a team still has a tied score by the end of that extra time, then the round will be declared a tie. The match will end if two separate rounds end in a tie and the victory will go to the team with more rounds won.

Finally, a Halo Championship Series variant of Free-For-All Slayer is being added to the Custom Game modes list, while that mode will see updates to FFA Oddball, Neutral Flag and Tactical Slayer game options correctly updated.

In other Halo-related news, it has been confirmed that the Halo TV series will premiere March 24 on Paramount+. Game Pass subscribers can currently get their hands on a very green weapon skin, and most importantly, Master Chief's voice actor has shared a recipe for chili.