Halo Infinite's Battle Royale-Like Last Spartan Standing Mode Revealed

With Halo Infinite's big Season 2: Lone Wolves update arriving May 3, developer 343 Industries has now provided a rundown of some of the new and returning modes fans can expect. This includes the battle royale-like Last Spartan Standing mode, which is all about fighting for survival.

In Last Spartan Standing the sole objective is to survive until the end. 12 players spawn onto Big Team Battle maps with a "confined" loadout and five respawns. Run out of lives and it's all over, though players can still spectate or quit without being penalized.

Multiplayer designer Zach Boyce said in a blog post that an early version of Last Spartan Standing did not include set loadouts, which led people to camp and hide, banking their respawns and power weapons. "It was boring. It wasn't going to work," Boyce said.

In a Gun Game-style twist, players can upgrade to a different weapon with each kill. This should feel familiar to those who know Halo's Escalation Slayer, which is essentially Gun Game.

Last Spartan Standing matches end when only one Spartan remains alive, so this is definitely a battle royale-like mode, even if 343 did not use that terminology. 343 might be looking to do even more in this space, as co-developer Certain Affinity is said to be working on a PvE/PvP mode codenamed Tatanka, which could have some battle royale elements as well.

Last Spartan Standing will be available in Halo Infinite when Lone Wolves launches on May 3.

Also arriving on May 3 with the start of Lone Wolves is King of the Hill, a fan-favorite and familiar mode that returns to Halo Infinite with a twist. Each hill now features a "control meter," and hills now only move when a team fills the entire meter, thus "winning" the hill. Additionally, the first hill is always located in the same place, but each subsequent hill is set to a random location.

Another mode coming to Halo Infinite in Season 2 is Land Grab, which features three neutral zones that players must capture to win. Other modes on the way for Season 2 include Ninja Slayer (players get infinite ammo Energy Swords and Grappleshot loadouts), Vampireball (Skull-carrier is no longer nerfed), and Rocket Repulsors (infinite ammo Rocket Launchers and Repulsor loadouts).

For more on the new modes in Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves, check out 343's full blog post.

Halo Infinite players have been calling for new content for a while now, so it'll be interesting to see how the community responds to the Season 2: Lone Wolves update next month.