Halo Infinite Yoroi Spartan Screenprint Revealed, Looks Amazing

The new screenprint will be sold through Comic-Con@Home this July.

Microsoft has commissioned a special art print for Halo Infinite themed around one of the new skins coming to the game, and it looks fantastic.

The new Yoroi Spartan from Halo Infinite is becoming a screenprint by artist @SachinTeng. It will be available to buy during Comic-Con@Home this July through Mondo. More details about how you can buy it will come later, but for now, developer 343 Industries shared a sneak peek on Twitter. Check it out below:

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season is called Heroes of Reach, and it includes the Yoroi Spartan skin that you can unlock by completing in-game challenges. 343 has yet to reveal the specifics, but that information should come in time.

In other news, gaming peripherals company Hyperkin has teased a collaboration with Halo for... something. We'll have to wait a little longer to find out what this is all about, but the teaser mentions the 20th anniversary of Xbox and shows the outline of a particular character from Halo.

A Halo Infinite multiplayer test is coming this summer, and you can sign up for Halo Insider for a chance to participate. Halo Infinite launches this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The campaign mode is included on Xbox Game Pass, while multiplayer is completely free-to-play with no loot boxes or pay-to-win mechanics.

