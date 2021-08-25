Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Console Preorders Go Live At Walmart Tonight

The newly announced Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X console will be available to preorder at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET at Walmart, the retailer confirmed to GameSpot. The limited-edition console costs $550 and releases on November 15. The console already was available to preorder on the Xbox Store, but it sold out very quickly.

The console was announced alongside a few other Halo-themed products, including a limited-edition Elite Series 2 controller that sold out in minutes. Make sure to check out our Halo Infinite preorder guide for details on picking up your copy of the game and information about the other Halo products that are releasing later this year.

If you're looking for an Xbox Series X and don't necessarily want the Halo Infinite-themed console, Walmart will be restocking the regular Series X at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.