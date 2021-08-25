The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Console Preorders Go Live At Walmart Tonight
Walmart will have the limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X available for preorder at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET.
The newly announced Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X console will be available to preorder at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET at Walmart, the retailer confirmed to GameSpot. The limited-edition console costs $550 and releases on November 15. The console already was available to preorder on the Xbox Store, but it sold out very quickly.
Preorder Halo Infinite Xbox Series X
$550
The Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X has a pretty cool design that's instantly recognizable as a Halo product. It has metallic panels resembling armor and a star pattern. It comes with a matching controller and a digital copy of Halo Infinite, which unlocks when Halo Infinite releases on December 8.
Note: The Walmart link below isn't live yet, but this is where you'll find it.
The console was announced alongside a few other Halo-themed products, including a limited-edition Elite Series 2 controller that sold out in minutes. Make sure to check out our Halo Infinite preorder guide for details on picking up your copy of the game and information about the other Halo products that are releasing later this year.
If you're looking for an Xbox Series X and don't necessarily want the Halo Infinite-themed console, Walmart will be restocking the regular Series X at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.
More Video Game Preorder Guides
- Deathloop Preorders Are Live For PS5 And PC: PS Plus Subscribers Get A Discount
- Metroid Dread Preorders Are Live For Nintendo Switch
- Rainbow Six Extraction Preorders Are Live Now
- + Show More More Video Game Preorder Guides Links (3)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Up For Preorder At Amazon
- Halo Infinite Preorders Are Live, Including A Discounted Bundle
- Battlefield 2042 Preorders Are Live: Multiple Editions And Bonuses Up For Grabs
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation