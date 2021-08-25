Halo Infinite Pre-Orders Humankind Review Halo Themed Series X Opening Night Live Halo Infinite Release Date Warzone Patch Notes
Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Console Preorders Go Live At Walmart Tonight

Walmart will have the limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X available for preorder at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET.

The newly announced Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X console will be available to preorder at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET at Walmart, the retailer confirmed to GameSpot. The limited-edition console costs $550 and releases on November 15. The console already was available to preorder on the Xbox Store, but it sold out very quickly.

The Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X has a pretty cool design that's instantly recognizable as a Halo product. It has metallic panels resembling armor and a star pattern. It comes with a matching controller and a digital copy of Halo Infinite, which unlocks when Halo Infinite releases on December 8.

The console was announced alongside a few other Halo-themed products, including a limited-edition Elite Series 2 controller that sold out in minutes. Make sure to check out our Halo Infinite preorder guide for details on picking up your copy of the game and information about the other Halo products that are releasing later this year.

If you're looking for an Xbox Series X and don't necessarily want the Halo Infinite-themed console, Walmart will be restocking the regular Series X at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

