Halo Infinite Winter Update: Forge, Co-Op, Achievements, And More
Here's everything you'll need to know about the Winter Update.
The Halo Infinite Winter Update is now live. This latest update introduces many new features for players, such as the long-awaited Forge mode, the co-op campaign, mission replayability, a free 30-tier battle pass, and more. Unlike Alpha Pack or Interference, this update doesn't serve any narrative purposes but is meant to improve the game in much broader ways. Here's everything you need to know about the Winter Update.
How to play co-op
You'll need to select Campaign from the Main Menu to play online co-op with a friend--or three. Once you've done that, scroll down to Invite Friends. After selecting it, a list of all your friends will appear in-game where you can invite the ones who you want to play with.
As soon as they join, you'll see their Spartan Nameplate appear on the bottom right of the Fireteam menu. Before you load into the campaign, another menu will appear, letting everyone know how far each player is into the campaign. After that, you'll load into the campaign together.
How to replay missions
To replay missions, load into the campaign as you normally would. After that, open the Tacmap and select any gray marker that appears on the map. You'll know if the mission is replayable if you see Replay Mission on the left side of your screen. To replay it, press the Mission Options button and select Replay Mission.
How to play Forge
In Forge mode, players will have the ability to create and customize maps. To Play Forge, you'll need to select it from the Main Menu. When you select Forge, you'll be taken to another menu, and you can either select Play or change the map. If you click on maps, you'll be able to choose from the following:
- 343 Industries - Maps recommend by 343 industries
- Popular - The most played custom game maps
- My Bookmarks - Maps you saved
- My Files - Maps you've created
- Search - Search for any maps
How to play Forge maps
If you want to play on a Forge map, you'll have to go into Custom Games, which can be found in the main menu. From there, select Map, then click on Popular. A list of maps will appear, some of them may be maps created by 343 Industries, but the majority should be community-made maps.
You can also find custom Forge maps by going to the Community tab in the main menu and selecting Popular Maps. Once you've picked a map that's caught your interest, you'll be taken back to the Custom Game menu, and to load into the map, select Play.
Winter Update Battle Pass
The latest battle pass doesn't for Halo Infinite doesn't expire and will be free for all players. Here are all the items you can unlock in the newest battle pass.
- Mark V [B] - Armor Core
- Brooch - Armor Emblem
- UA/TAAP - Chest (Mark V [B])
- SAP/SEC - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])
- SAP/SEC - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])
- XP Boost
- Brooch - Vehicle Emblem
- Sardonic - Visor
- UA/Type Chobham - Utility (Mark V [B])
- CQB - Helmet (Mark V [B])
- XP Boost
- Brooch - Weapon Emblem
- UA/Type GR - Knee Pads (Mark V [B])
- SAP/GND - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])
- SAP/GND - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])
- XP Boost
- Brooch - Nameplate
- SAP/CQC - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])
- SAP/CQC - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])
- CQC - Helmet (Mark V [B])
- XP Boost
- Bullfrog - Visor
- MOA Assault - Armor Coating (Mark V [B])
- UA/SIMA - Rare Chest (Mark V [B])
- UA/Type C1 - Helmet Attachment
- XP Boost
- SAP/SEC [K] - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])
- SAP/SEC [K] - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])
- TAC/Kukri Machete - Chest (Mark V [B])
- Mark V - Helmet (Mark V [B])
Covert One Flag
To play Covert One Flag, go to the multiplayer menu and select Joint Ops. In Covert One Flag (Joint Ops), one team is tasked with capturing a flag, and the other team has to defend it. If the attackers capture the flag once, they win the round, but if the defenders hold them off, they win the round, and whoever reaches three points first wins the game. But the catch is the defenders will always spawn with an Energy Sword, VK78 Commando, and Threat Sensor. On the other hand, the attackers will always spawn with a Pulse Carbine, MK50 Sidekick, and Active Camo, giving each round an interesting asymmetrical approach where each team must work within strict, but importantly different, limitations.
New multiplayer maps
In addition to a new multiplayer mode, players can also load into two new maps. Listed below are the new maps added as part of the Winter Update:
- Detachment
- Argyle
Both new maps can be played in any multiplayer playlists except for Big Team Battle.
New achievements
The latest update also introduces various new achievements for players to unlock. Listed below is a list of all the new achievements, how to unlock them, and how much gamerscore they're worth.
- Air Raid - In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles. - 10G
- Conservation of Momentum - Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes. - 20G
- Controlled Demolition - In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash. - 20G
- Cow Catcher - In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player. - 10 G
- First Responders - In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty. - 10G
- Gatecrasher - Breach the Auditorium in under three minutes. - 20G
- Gruesome Twosome - In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player. - 10G
- Hunting Party - In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty. - 10G
- Inseparable - In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other. - 20G
- It Really Does Beat Everything - Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank. - 20G
- Keep It Steady - Kill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. 10G
- Mix Things Up - Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship. - 20G
- More Than He Bargained For - Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields. - 20G
- Out with a Band - Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade. - 20 G
- Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly - Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius. - 20G
- Rolling Thunder - Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. - 10G
- Spire Stalker - Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire. - 20G
- Stick Around - Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer. - 20G
- Turnabout is Fair Play - Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository - 20G
- Vintage Fisticiffs - In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows. - 20G
- Wardens of Zeta - In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty. - 10G
- What's Rightfully Ours - In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty. - 10G
- Wolves at the Doors - In co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate. - 20G
- Workplace Safety Violation - Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser. - 20G
- You, Me, Same Page - In co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other. - 20G
Need help tackling Halo Infinite? Try our beginner's tips if you're brand-new or advanced tips if you want the next-level stuf
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation