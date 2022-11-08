Halo Infinite Winter Update: Forge, Co-Op, Achievements, And More

The Halo Infinite Winter Update is now live. This latest update introduces many new features for players, such as the long-awaited Forge mode, the co-op campaign, mission replayability, a free 30-tier battle pass, and more. Unlike Alpha Pack or Interference, this update doesn't serve any narrative purposes but is meant to improve the game in much broader ways. Here's everything you need to know about the Winter Update.

How to play co-op

You'll need to select Campaign from the Main Menu to play online co-op with a friend--or three. Once you've done that, scroll down to Invite Friends. After selecting it, a list of all your friends will appear in-game where you can invite the ones who you want to play with.

As soon as they join, you'll see their Spartan Nameplate appear on the bottom right of the Fireteam menu. Before you load into the campaign, another menu will appear, letting everyone know how far each player is into the campaign. After that, you'll load into the campaign together.

How to replay missions

To replay missions, load into the campaign as you normally would. After that, open the Tacmap and select any gray marker that appears on the map. You'll know if the mission is replayable if you see Replay Mission on the left side of your screen. To replay it, press the Mission Options button and select Replay Mission.

How to play Forge

In Forge mode, players will have the ability to create and customize maps. To Play Forge, you'll need to select it from the Main Menu. When you select Forge, you'll be taken to another menu, and you can either select Play or change the map. If you click on maps, you'll be able to choose from the following:

343 Industries - Maps recommend by 343 industries

Popular - The most played custom game maps

My Bookmarks - Maps you saved

My Files - Maps you've created

Search - Search for any maps

What's better than one Master Chief? Two to four of them.

How to play Forge maps

If you want to play on a Forge map, you'll have to go into Custom Games, which can be found in the main menu. From there, select Map, then click on Popular. A list of maps will appear, some of them may be maps created by 343 Industries, but the majority should be community-made maps.

You can also find custom Forge maps by going to the Community tab in the main menu and selecting Popular Maps. Once you've picked a map that's caught your interest, you'll be taken back to the Custom Game menu, and to load into the map, select Play.

Winter Update Battle Pass

The latest battle pass doesn't for Halo Infinite doesn't expire and will be free for all players. Here are all the items you can unlock in the newest battle pass.

Gallery Halo Infinite Winter Update Battle Pass Rewards

Mark V [B] - Armor Core

Brooch - Armor Emblem

UA/TAAP - Chest (Mark V [B])

SAP/SEC - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/SEC - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

XP Boost

Brooch - Vehicle Emblem

Sardonic - Visor

UA/Type Chobham - Utility (Mark V [B])

CQB - Helmet (Mark V [B])

XP Boost

Brooch - Weapon Emblem

UA/Type GR - Knee Pads (Mark V [B])

SAP/GND - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/GND - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

XP Boost

Brooch - Nameplate

SAP/CQC - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/CQC - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

CQC - Helmet (Mark V [B])

XP Boost

Bullfrog - Visor

MOA Assault - Armor Coating (Mark V [B])

UA/SIMA - Rare Chest (Mark V [B])

UA/Type C1 - Helmet Attachment

XP Boost

SAP/SEC [K] - Left Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

SAP/SEC [K] - Right Shoulder Pad (Mark V [B])

TAC/Kukri Machete - Chest (Mark V [B])

Mark V - Helmet (Mark V [B])

Covert One Flag

To play Covert One Flag, go to the multiplayer menu and select Joint Ops. In Covert One Flag (Joint Ops), one team is tasked with capturing a flag, and the other team has to defend it. If the attackers capture the flag once, they win the round, but if the defenders hold them off, they win the round, and whoever reaches three points first wins the game. But the catch is the defenders will always spawn with an Energy Sword, VK78 Commando, and Threat Sensor. On the other hand, the attackers will always spawn with a Pulse Carbine, MK50 Sidekick, and Active Camo, giving each round an interesting asymmetrical approach where each team must work within strict, but importantly different, limitations.

New multiplayer maps

In addition to a new multiplayer mode, players can also load into two new maps. Listed below are the new maps added as part of the Winter Update:

Detachment

Argyle

Both new maps can be played in any multiplayer playlists except for Big Team Battle.

New achievements

The latest update also introduces various new achievements for players to unlock. Listed below is a list of all the new achievements, how to unlock them, and how much gamerscore they're worth.

Air Raid - In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles. - 10G

Conservation of Momentum - Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes. - 20G

Controlled Demolition - In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash. - 20G

Cow Catcher - In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player. - 10 G

First Responders - In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty. - 10G

Gatecrasher - Breach the Auditorium in under three minutes. - 20G

Gruesome Twosome - In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player. - 10G

Hunting Party - In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty. - 10G

Inseparable - In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other. - 20G

It Really Does Beat Everything - Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank. - 20G

Keep It Steady - Kill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. 10G

Mix Things Up - Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship. - 20G

More Than He Bargained For - Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields. - 20G

Out with a Band - Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade. - 20 G

Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly - Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius. - 20G

Rolling Thunder - Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress. - 10G

Spire Stalker - Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire. - 20G

Stick Around - Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer. - 20G

Turnabout is Fair Play - Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository - 20G

Vintage Fisticiffs - In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows. - 20G

Wardens of Zeta - In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty. - 10G

What's Rightfully Ours - In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty. - 10G

Wolves at the Doors - In co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate. - 20G

Workplace Safety Violation - Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser. - 20G

You, Me, Same Page - In co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other. - 20G

Need help tackling Halo Infinite? Try our beginner's tips if you're brand-new or advanced tips if you want the next-level stuf