Halo Infinite Winter Contingency: Start Time, Challenges, And Rewards

The Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event is now live, and with it, you can ring in the new year with new Halo winter-themed cosmetics. With several limited-time rewards available in the free event, Winter Contingency is our first sign of what 343 Industries may have learned from its earlier event, Tenrai. Halo's holiday event has 10 wintry rewards on offer, but only for the next two weeks. Here's what you need to know about Winter Contingency.

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency rewards

Surprise! There are no event challenges for the Winter Contingency event, which means you can focus solely on your usual run of daily and weekly challenges in Halo Infinite and still come away with all 10 of the new festive armor coatings, emblems, and more. The full list of rewards includes:

Tier 1: Wild Justice nameplate

Tier 2: Peppermint Laughter armor coating

Tier 3: UA / Tatius shoulder pad (left)

Tier 4: UA / Tatius shoulder pad (right)

Tier 5: Peppermint Laughter MA40 Assault Rifle coating

Tier 6: Snowmageddon backdrop

Tier 7: Navlogcom nameplate

Tier 8: Peppermint Laughter MK50 Sidekick coating

Tier 9: Myesel ammo pouch

Tier 10: Sunset Contessa armor coating

Santa's sleigh is inbound.

Gallery

The Winter Contingency event is live for the next two weeks, ending on January 3 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. While you need not worry about any limited-time challenges like you may have done in Tenrai, you'll still want to be sure you get all of these rewards before the event expires. If you're need help leveling up fast, here's how to level up the Halo battle pass faster than ever, thanks to recent patches that have made the game's XP system more user-friendly. Your next 10 battle pass tiers you unlock will also earn you the 10 event rewards as well.

Recently, Halo Infinite got its final patch for 2021, which added new playlists like the much-anticipated Slayer-only playlist for those looking to take a special slay ride this holiday season.