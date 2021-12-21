Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event Starts Today

Halo Infinite's next multiplayer event, Winter Contingency, officially begins this week. Developer 343 Industries revealed in its latest blog post that the event will run from December 21, 2021 to January 4, 2022. Rewards for Winter Contingency include armor pieces, an armor attachment, holiday-themed coatings for your Spartan and weapons, along with a free nameplate, emblems, and a special backdrop.

Here are all the unlockable items according to rank, which were uncovered by the Halo Infinite Leaks Twitter account earlier this week. Items are of course subject to change, but this should give you an overview of what you can expect to earn over the next two weeks:

Winter Contingency Updated! RT's & 💙 Appreciated! ➡️ pic.twitter.com/L5IbfXrKUI — Halo Infinite Leaks (Infinite Leaks) (@leaks_infinite) December 15, 2021

Rank 1: Spartan Emblem

Rank 2: Armor Coating

Rank 3: Left Shoulderpad

Rank 4: Right Shoulderpad

Rank 5: Weapon Coating

Rank 6: Spartan Backdrop

Rank 7: Spartan Emblem

Rank 8: Weapon Coating

Rank 9: Hip Attachment

Rank 10: Armor Coating

Halo Infinite's other event, Fractures: Tenrai, will return early next year and will include some major improvements. One of those tweaks will be a more impressive set of armor, as the gear that was originally on offer looked a lot less impressive than the Halo cosmetics that were originally advertised for the free event.

In other Halo Infinite news, it looks like a fix for Big Team Battle matchmaking issues may not arrive for a more few weeks. On a more positive note, the game was recently updated with new playlists, including Team Slayer, and more tweaks to the game's challenge system have been implemented. In Halo media news, the upcoming TV series on Paramount+ will feature its own canon that allows it to tell its own story without being burdened by the main timeline, which the producers call the "Silver Timeline."