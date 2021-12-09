Halo Infinite Wins The Game Awards Player's Voice Award

While it was released too late to be considered for any other awards, Halo Infinite has still managed to earn itself one trophy at The Game Awards. The game, which officially launched just yesterday, on December 8, has won the Player's Voice Award.

Anyone can vote for what game they think deserves an award in The Game Awards, but the decision is officially made by a select committee. The Player's Voice Award is the exception to that rule, giving fans full reign over the winner. After three rounds of voting, Halo Infinite has taken the prize.

Congratulations to @Halo Infinite winner of the Players' Voice Award, a 100% fan voted award at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/KgQZpeouWm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2021

For Halo Infinite, it's likely the only award the game will win this year. It was released later in the year than any other entry in the franchise before it, though it will likely be discussed at awards shows in 2022, especially as the game will be adding multiple features to its campaign next year. Halo Infinite launched without campaign co-op or Forge mode, with both planned to arrive in conjunction with the game's future multiplayer seasons.

The Game Awards is scheduled to start today, December 9, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The show will hand out awards to developers for making outstanding action-adventure games, RPGs, for supporting their communities, and eventually crown a game of the year. However, along with the slew of trophies being given out today, fans watching the show will be able to catch a ton of game announcements. According to the event's host, Geoff Keighley, "40 to 50 games" are going to be at the show and the number of new game announcements will be in the double digits.