Halo Infinite Will Have Some Kind Of Discord Integration On PC

The developers of Halo Infinite have teased more of the functionality coming to Halo Infinite as it relates to its newly announced cross-play support. In a blog post, the developer said players will be able to join with friends across Xbox Live, Steam, and Discord on PC.

This should make it "convenient to get into a match regardless of which platform your friends are on." The developer also teased that players will be able to link up in Halo Infinite across Xbox Live, Steam, and Discord, both in the game and through out-of-game invites.

Community manager John Junyszek said on Twitter that the Discord integration and other social features for Halo Infinite deserve more attention than they are getting. "There's not enough people talking about this one yet, but they will be. If it wasn't clear already, the PC Team has been putting in work. I can't wait for everyone to see this in action!

The full blog post touches on many other topics regarding Halo Infinite's PC edition, including ultrawide monitor support and lots more specifics.

It remains to be seen exactly how the Discord integration for Halo Infinite will work. Microsoft has teased some kind of reveal event for Halo Infinite this summer around the time of E3. The studio is also planning a beta test for Halo Infinite.

Microsoft and Discord were recently in the news when it was reported that Microsoft considered a $10 billion acquisition of the company, but it's apparently not going ahead.

After a delay, Halo Infinite will release this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's included on Game Pass, while the multiplayer element is free-to-play.