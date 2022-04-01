Halo Infinite Will Get Content Inspired By The TV Show

Halo Infinite will one day feature content inspired by the Paramount+ TV show, developer 343 Industries has confirmed. 343 community director Brian Jarrard confirmed this content is coming, but probably not soon.

"We will have some content that is inspired by the show that will be coming out in the game a little bit further down the road,” Jarrard said in an interview with The Washington Post. He did not provide any hints at when the content might arrive.

He did tease, however, that 343 will be looking to determine what "threads and nods" from the Halo TV series can be added to Infinite through its live-service model. Technically speaking, Halo Infinite and the TV series take place in different timelines, with the show embracing the Silver timeline. That said, Jarrard said fans can expect "nods back and forth between the two..."

Also in the interview, Jarrard said the Halo TV show is aiming be an "onboarding" experience for fans who like the show but haven't necessarily played the games. Jarrard said he hopes there is "more cross-pollination" between fans of the show and fans of the game.

In other Halo Infinite news, 343 has admitted that it understands the fanbase is "simply out of patience" regarding future updates to the sci-fi shooter. Season 2: Lone Wolves arrives on May 3, and 343 plans to share more information about the season soon.

As for the TV show, Season 1 is airing now, with new episodes premiering each Thursday on Paramount+. Season 2 has already been announced, but there is no word yet on a premiere date or plot details.