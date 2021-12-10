Halo Infinite's Weekly Reward This Week Will Make Your Sniper Look Even Deadlier

Since its surprise launch in late November, Halo Infinite's multiplayer has been serving up weekly challenges for players to complete and hunt down an exclusive cosmetic. This week is no different, and should be of particular interest if you love engaging enemies from a distance.

This week, you can work towards an exclusive skin for the infamous Halo sniper, the S7. The Abby Lime skin bathes the rifle in darkness, with a bright contrasting green splashed across the scope and muzzle. There's also a faded red pattern on the magazine, which just makes the deadly weapon look even more so.

If you're unfamiliar, you have a set number of weekly challenges to complete each week, which include winning certain types of matches, killing enemies with specific weapons, and more. Once you've finished them all, you'll be served one final challenge to complete to attain this week's cosmetic, which usually is a little more intense than each one before it.

Feeling in your prime? Grab the lime.

Don't miss this week's Ultimate Reward in #HaloInfinite - the exclusive Abby Lime S7 Sniper Coating! Wrap up your weekly challenges and add it to your armory. pic.twitter.com/vjIUQBlJ8D — Halo (@Halo) December 9, 2021

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is aware of some of the issues players have with the game's progression systems as they are now, with tweaks and changes promised for the future. The game's campaign also released this week to critical acclaim, with Halo Infinite also winning the Player's Voice Award at The Game Awards, which concluded last evening.