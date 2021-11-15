Halo Infinite - Watch The Incredible 20th Anniversary Music Performance Again

Microsoft's Xbox 20th anniversary livestream featured an incredible performance of Halo's iconic theme music by the Sydney Youth Orchestra and Kamilaroi man Paul Glass.

It was a very Australian event, and it was incredible to watch. Performed at the Royal Botanical Gardens, on Gadigal Land, and featuring the Sydney harbor and the famous Opera House in the background, it was one of the highlights of Microsoft's event.

Sydney Youth Orchestra CEO Mia Patoulios said in a statement, "Sydney Youth Orchestras and Xbox ANZ have been in talks for some time now, and it feels great to finally get the chance to work together on such a momentous occasion for the brand."

Xbox ANZ business lead Tania Chee added, "Australia has always had a deep love for Halo and Xbox, so it's been great to not only celebrate the 20th anniversary of this brand and iconic franchise, but the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite..."

Check out some images in the gallery below to get a closer look at the performance.

Gallery

This performance was part of the Halo segment of the 20th anniversary showcase. The biggest news of all was that Halo Infinite's multiplayer is out right now, in beta form, across console and PC. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to installing the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta.

Outside of the Halo news, more than 70 games were added to Xbox backwards compatibility today as part of the final update to the program.