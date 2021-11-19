Halo Infinite Vehicles List: The Best Vehicles For Halo Multiplayer

Halo Infinite vehicles continue the series’ storied history with combat coming from not just the barrel of a gun, but also from behind the wheel of various quads, trucks, VTOLs, and more. The list of Halo Infinite vehicles is a sizeable one, with both Spartan classics, such as the Warthog, and a full fleet of Banished vehicles to commandeer in the game’s bigger maps. Here we’ll break down all Halo Infinite vehicles so you know what to expect when you get behind one--or when you’re hiding from their hail of gunfire.

M12 Warthog

Ask someone to name a vehicle from Halo, and they'll most likely think of this one first.

The signature vehicle of Halo, this humvee-like transport truck seats three and sports some firepower on the back. The standard Warthog, the M12, comes equipped with a turret gun on the back which requires a player to control it in-hand, but that can be the driver if they swap seats momentarily. The alternate take on the Warthog, the M12R, swaps out the turret gun for a stationary rocket launcher, and almost humorously, neither requires a cooldown, so you can just keep firing away--until you’re grenaded anyway.

M290 Mongoose

"...So I started blastin'."

This quad-bike is extremely nimble and manages to seat two. Like the Warthog and forthcoming Razorback, it’s reliably found at the start of any game that takes place on one of Halo’s Big Team Battle maps. It too features an alternate, more offensive option in the M290-M Gungoose (yes, really). The Gungoose still seats a pair of Spartans but also comes with front-facing automatic rifles that make like Danny Devito and start blasting at anything in their way.

M808 Scorpion

If you see this, it may already be too late.

One look at the Scorpion tells the whole story: It’s the UNSC’s tank, built to level anything in its path with relative ease. The Scorpion is a rare mid-game drop in Halo Infinite, so don’t expect to find one out of the gate, but should you get to commandeer one of these behemoths, you’ll be fit with an MG and rockets, which ought to intimidate anyone on the other team thinking about coming across your line of sight.

M15 Razorback

Creative players will often elect for the Razorback.

Though this is essentially a Warthog without the firepower, it also includes a unique feature that might just make it the most valuable vehicle in all of Halo Infinite. In place of the turret on the back of the would-be Warthog, you’re given a fourth seat and some cargo space. In its trunk-like rear, you can store up to two power seeds in a round of Stockpile, or you can even stash the flag in a round of Capture The Flag. It’s precisely why we’ve called it out as the best way to play those modes.

AV-49 Wasp

Here's a bee you can't easily swat.

This single-seat vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) war machine is currently considered to be the most overpowered vehicle in the game. Like the Scorpion, don’t expect to find any of them early on in a match, but you’ll want to prioritize it when it lands. Though vehicles can be deactivated using some of Halo Infinite’s best guns, a lot of players don’t seem to have the time or know-how to do that, which helps keep your bird of prey in the air, firing its dual front-facing guns at the little red dots down below. If you stand on the wing with the flag or power seeds, it’s also a smart way to travel without revealing your location like you’d do if you were sprinting.

Ghost

You've heard of ghost in the machine? Well here's machine in the Ghost.

Of the Banished vehicles in Halo Infinite, I admit the Ghost is my favorite. This one-seater hoverbike is equipped with front-facing dual energy guns, and while that may make it sound an older version of the much newer Gungoose, its added boost feature--which is ubiquitous among baddie vehicles-- makes it faster. Plus its much wider shape is perfect for clipping Spartans at their kneecaps.

Banshee

You can find a docked Banshee at the start of every round on the Behemoth map.

A lot of Banished vehicles act as funhouse mirror reflections of the UNSC vehicles, and in the case of the Banshee, you’ll find it’s akin to the Wasp. Like the Wasp, it seats one and takes flight with its offensive weapons, but it’s more agile with both its boost feature and its ability to do flips and barrel rolls. In a dogfight, the Banshee is better-equipped to survive.

Wraith

Wraiths are hard to come by, so you'll need to wait for them to be air-dropped.

The Wraith hovers like the Ghost, which feels like more of a technological feat given that it’s a massive tank. Like its Scorpion counterpart, the Wraith provides the biggest boom, but it’s very rare to see one land on your map. Should a Wraith be dropped off mid-game, you’d be wise to make a mad dash for it, as it can turn the tide of any battle with its devastating turret missiles.

Brute Chopper

Is this on loan from Marcus Fenix?

This visually-striking motorcycle would look more at home in Gears of War thanks to its threatening front end that features a massive frame and sharpish tank-like locomotion track--the red paint helps too, to be honest. It can turn on a dime thanks to its unique steering setup, and like all other Banished vehicles, it features front-facing guns. More than any other vehicle in Halo Infinite feels like a lawn mower, which is great for when Spartans are growing like weeds.

