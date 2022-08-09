Halo Infinite Update: Patch Changes How Armor Visors Work And More

343 has released the latest patch, or "drop pod," for Halo Infinite. The newest drop pod introduces several new features that many fans have been asking for and will take 2 GB or less to install. It brings changes to cosmetic items, multiplayer, menus, and more.

Visors are now compatible across all armor cores. This change will apply to all the previously released visors and news ones moving forward. The Mark VII helmet has also been made compatible with several previously unavailable attachments.

In addition, players can now view their challenges in-game. They'll need to pause the game, and the challenges should appear on the right-hand side. Challenge progress won't be visible during games but will be added in a future update.

Here's a closer look at the full patch notes for the August drop pod:

Multiplayer

Players' shield volume has been reduced, even more so when they're out of sight.

Choppers will no longer boost after being disabled by a Dynamo Grenade's EMP effect.

The M41 SPNKR's radius has been buffed and will consistently damage enemies.

Fully charged Plasma Pistols will now deplete all shields, including active Overshields

Mark assists and medals related to the Mark system will now appear when the Superintendent AI is equipped.

Players can no longer mark enemies who are hiding behind waist-high cover.

Custom Games King of the Hill games will go into overtime when both teams have the same score.

In Free-For-All King of the Hill matches, the mini scoreboard will no longer show unused meters, points, scores, kills, and deaths.

Custom Games Attrition will now even when a team is entirely eliminated.

PC players can no longer shake the camera up and down in Observer Mode.

Observers will no longer be considered as an enemy team in Attrition Custom Games.

The outline of the Danger Zones' last circle won't appear in a Custom Games Last Spartan Standing.

Dropped weapons will no longer accumulate during Tactical Slayer matches.

Menus

The fourth challenge slot will only appear if you've purchased the battle pass.

Visor colors will now appear onCambion helmet with the UA/Februus attachment and AKIS II-GRD helmet with the TAS/Lantifrid attachment.

There'll be unique game mode icons for Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing in the menus.

The Ranked Arena playlist now correctly updates the Estimated Wait tooltip.

Error messages will appear more in matchmaking playlist menus.

Balance Changes

Grappleshot

Players can no longer exist a vehicle to cancel an enemy's grapplejack.

Light And Medium Vehicles

Light and medium vehicles such as Ghost or Warthog can now take more damage from small firearms. These changes will apply to both campaign and multiplayer.

Global (Campaign and Multiplayer)

Reduced damage from High Impact on Light Vehicles from 160% to 155%

Reduced damage from High Impact on Medium Vehicles from 128% to 125%

Reduced damage from Shock on Light Vehicles from 30% to 25%

Reduced damage from the Disruptor's Super Combine and the Dynamo Grenade on Light Vehicles from 75% to 30%

Reduced damage from the Disruptor's Super Combine and the Dynamo Grenade on Medium Vehicles from 50% to 20%

Reduced damage from the Disruptor's Super Combine and the Dynamo Grenade on Heavy Vehicles from 20% to 10%

Multiplayer only

Reduced damage from Bullet on Light Vehicles from 35% to 30%

Reduced damage from Bullet on Medium Vehicles from 20% to 15%

Reduced damage from Explosion on Light Vehicles from 80% to 50%

Reduced damage from Explosion on Medium Vehicles from 45% to 30%

Reduced damage from Hardlight on Light Vehicles from 100% to 75%

Reduced damage from Hardlight on Medium Vehicles from 100% to 70%

Warthog

The warthog can be knocked around more easily with weapons like the M41 SPNKR or the Repulsor Equipment. Listed below are the odds of it flipping in a specific way.

An increased horizontal impulse from 0.65 to 0.7

An increased vertical impulse from 0.9 to 1

An increased angular impulse from 0.65 to 0.7

Known Issues

Bots won't level up in a Custom Game Last Sparton Standing, even after having enough points to level up. The Xbox app or Microsoft Store app version of Halo Infinite may download extra data when the game launches.

