Halo Infinite Update Brings Back Tank Gun And Skill Jumps Next Week

An update to fix some of the biggest issues fans have with Halo Infinite Season 2 is coming soon. Halo senior community manager John Junyszek confirmed on Twitter that developer 343 Industries is planning the update for next week.

Halo Infinite's second multiplayer season introduced a new battle pass, two new maps, and new events. While fans have been clamoring for new content, the update also introduced a major gun jamming bug and removed things like "skill jumps" from various multiplayer maps and the tank gun Easter egg from campaign, much to the dismay of fans. The upcoming update will address those concerns, with 343 itself admitting the launch of Season 2 has been "bumpy."

Update: We are targeting next week for this release. We'll continue to share updates as we get closer. https://t.co/rmcUTPA2Fl — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) May 19, 2022

Skill jumps often involved jumping off parts of a map, like a lamp post or tiny ledge, in a very precise way in order to traverse maps faster and more unpredictably. The campaign's secret tank gun was widely used by many speedrunners or fans just looking to have a good time blowing everything up with a handheld tank cannon.

Citing "overwhelmingly strong feedback," 343 Industries will be bringing back some, but not all, of the removed skill jumps, and will look at trying to more clearly communicate those jumps visually. The weapon jamming bug should be fixed so that weapons will no longer randomly stop firing, and the tank gun will also return. However, other speedrunning strategies removed in the Season 2 update, like the ability to fly a Pelican, will not be patched back in. 343 cites the fact that many of the removed strategies are "far more complicated as they are closely intertwined with the work we've been doing in preparation for co-op," and as such won't return to the game.

Halo Infinite recently turned its new battle royale-like Last Spartan Standing mode into its own permanent playlist. A new free event, Fracture: Entrenched, will begin May 24 and will be similar to Season 1's Fracture: Tenrai events. Halo Infinite's long delayed online co-op feature is set to arrive in late August, with a beta for its Forge custom map tool planned for September.