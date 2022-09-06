Halo Infinite The Yappening Event: All Cosmetics and Challenges

Halo Infinite is back with another free limited-time event, The Yappening. Unlike Alpha Pack or Interference, this event doesn't serve any narrative purposes but instead offers players free premium cosmetics. In the event, players can get 10 cosmetics for free, as long as they participate in the limited-time mode. Here's everything you'll need to know about the Halo Infinite The Yappening Event.

The Yappening challenges

The Yappening event is live in-game and will only be here until September 19. During this two-week event, players will have 10 challenges to complete. To complete these challenges, you'll need to play The Yappening. Players are thrown into one of six Big Team Battle games in this mode.

Here are the 10 challenges you'll need to complete to finish your event pass.

Crazy Days - Complete Matches of The Yappening (1): 300 XP

Demon - Kill Enemy Spartans in the Yappening playlist (5): 300 XP

Team Player - Earn Cumulative Player Score in the Yappening playlist (5,000): 300 XP

Well Rounded - Earn Cumulative Player Score in the Yappening playlist (2,500): 300 XP

Well Rounded - Earn Cumulative Player Score in the Yappening playlist (2,500): 300 XP

Demon - Kill Enemy Spartans in the Yappening playlist (25): 300 XP

Well Rounded - Earn Cumulative Player Score in the Yappening playlist (2,500): 300 XP

Play The Objective - Complete Matches in the Yappening playlist (3): 350 XP

Top Shot - Kill Enemy Spartans in the Yappening (10): 350 XP

Team Player - Earn Cumulative Player Score in the Yappening playlist (10,000): 300 XP

All Game Modes

Here are all the game modes you'll play during The Yappening.

BTB: Skockets Slayer on Highpower

BTB: Skockets Slayer on Fragmentation

BTB: Skockets Slayer on Deadlock

BTB: Skockets Slayer on Breaker

BTB: Shotty Snipes Slayer on Highpower

BTB: Shotty Snipes Slayer on Fragmentation

The Yappening cosmetics

After finishing all those challenges, you'll be rewarded with various cosmetics in Halo Infinite. Here's what players can unlock once they complete the challenges in the latest Halo Infinite live event:

Slippery When Wet (Backdrop)

Erde Tyrene (AI Color)

Platinum Marigold (Weapon Coating) - MA40 Assault Rifle

Free Hugs (Visor)

Quillhawk (Helmet Attachment)

A Banana (Charm)

Citron White (Armor Coating)

Platinum Marigold (Weapon Coating) - MK50 Sidekick

Captain's Pride (Stance)

The Entropy Of Spring (Kill Effect)

Halo Infinite The Yappening cosmetics won't cost money.

Gallery All cosmetics for The Yappening

So as long as they play The Yappening mode, players can complete all the challenges listed above. Make sure you unlock everything you want before September 19, or else they'll be like the majority of Noble Team: gone. Good luck out there, Spartan!

For more Halo Infinite news, check out these stories: