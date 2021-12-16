Nintendo Indie World Halo Slayer Update Halo Infinite Skull Locations Witcher Season 2 Best PC Games 2021 Best Switch Games of 2021
Login / Sign Up

Halo Infinite Tenrai Event Will Get More Free Samurai Cosmetics Next Year

Numerous items that were being sold for premium currency will instead be added to the Tenrai event pass.

By on

Comments

Halo Infinite's first free-to-play multiplayer event, the samurai-themed Fractures: Tenrai, will be receiving some major improvements when it returns early next year.

The free event's first week (of which several more are planned over the course of Halo Infinite's first season) allowed players to unlock a set of samurai armor through completing various event challenges. Unfortunately, the armor was a little basic. Whereas many players thought they would be unlocking the impressive-looking armor heavily featured in various trailers, the free armor instead only came in one color with few accessories. Much of the Tenrai event rewards were XP grants and challenge swaps, rather than cosmetics. Instead, players could purchase the game's premium currency to unlock additional colors, helmets, swords, and more through the in-game store.

Click To Unmute
  1. GameSpot's Game Of The Year 2021 | Deathloop
  2. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Clawbringer and Spellshot Gameplay Trailer
  3. Pokémon Legends Arceus – December Update Trailer
  4. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Everything We Know So Far
  5. Splinter Cell Remake Won’t Be Open-World, Heres Why | GameSpot News
  6. Why The New War is the Perfect Time to Get Into Warframe
  7. Sea of Stars - Announcement Trailer
  8. Weird West - Road to Weird West Ep2 Trailer
  9. DNF DUEL｜Vanguard Character Gameplay Video
  10. DNF DUEL｜Kunoichi Character Gameplay Video
  11. Don’t Starve Together - Announcement Trailer
  12. Horizon Forbidden West - Machines of the Forbidden West

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite | Fracture: Tenrai Launch Trailer

That will change next year when the Tenrai event returns. Speaking during a livestream, 343 Industries head of design Jerry Hook said it was a mistake to sell Tenrai event cosmetics and to promote those items in the game's marketing.

"We want the events to be a place where you can earn new content and not care about whether you're going to pay or not," Hook said. "And we want that content to be high quality. That's why we wanted the Fracture [Tenrai event]--it's completely new armor that's all earned by the player playing the event. It's completely new, achievable stuff throughout the entire season. None of that should be available in the store. We made that mistake; I'm sorry about that."

To set things right, many of the previously store-only Tenrai event items will be added to the free event pass, replacing rewards like challenge swaps. Other cosmetics, including more shoulder-pieces, armor coatings, and more, will also be added. It's currently unclear if players who already purchased previously store-only items will receive some kind of refund. Other changes to the event will include more event challenges, so that players can make more steady progress on the event without getting stuck (by a plasma grenade).

Fractures: Tenrai is set to return on January 4. Hook said the team will be making changes to not just the Tenrai event, but future events as well, to ensure that there is more free content for players to earn just by playing the game. A holiday-themed event, called Winter Contingency, is set to arrive on December 21.

343 Industries has been quick to make changes to Halo Infinite's multiplayer progression, which has been a source of criticism since the game's launch. While 343 has said more long-term solutions, such as a progression system independent of the game's battle pass, are in the works, there have already been numerous improvements. Some of those progression adjustments include more XP for the first few matches played each day, longer XP boosts, and the removal of more frustrating challenges.

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)