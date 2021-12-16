Halo Infinite Tenrai Event Will Get More Free Samurai Cosmetics Next Year

Halo Infinite's first free-to-play multiplayer event, the samurai-themed Fractures: Tenrai, will be receiving some major improvements when it returns early next year.

The free event's first week (of which several more are planned over the course of Halo Infinite's first season) allowed players to unlock a set of samurai armor through completing various event challenges. Unfortunately, the armor was a little basic. Whereas many players thought they would be unlocking the impressive-looking armor heavily featured in various trailers, the free armor instead only came in one color with few accessories. Much of the Tenrai event rewards were XP grants and challenge swaps, rather than cosmetics. Instead, players could purchase the game's premium currency to unlock additional colors, helmets, swords, and more through the in-game store.

That will change next year when the Tenrai event returns. Speaking during a livestream, 343 Industries head of design Jerry Hook said it was a mistake to sell Tenrai event cosmetics and to promote those items in the game's marketing.

"We want the events to be a place where you can earn new content and not care about whether you're going to pay or not," Hook said. "And we want that content to be high quality. That's why we wanted the Fracture [Tenrai event]--it's completely new armor that's all earned by the player playing the event. It's completely new, achievable stuff throughout the entire season. None of that should be available in the store. We made that mistake; I'm sorry about that."

To set things right, many of the previously store-only Tenrai event items will be added to the free event pass, replacing rewards like challenge swaps. Other cosmetics, including more shoulder-pieces, armor coatings, and more, will also be added. It's currently unclear if players who already purchased previously store-only items will receive some kind of refund. Other changes to the event will include more event challenges, so that players can make more steady progress on the event without getting stuck (by a plasma grenade).

Fractures: Tenrai is set to return on January 4. Hook said the team will be making changes to not just the Tenrai event, but future events as well, to ensure that there is more free content for players to earn just by playing the game. A holiday-themed event, called Winter Contingency, is set to arrive on December 21.

343 Industries has been quick to make changes to Halo Infinite's multiplayer progression, which has been a source of criticism since the game's launch. While 343 has said more long-term solutions, such as a progression system independent of the game's battle pass, are in the works, there have already been numerous improvements. Some of those progression adjustments include more XP for the first few matches played each day, longer XP boosts, and the removal of more frustrating challenges.