Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up How to Save Xbox Storage Back 4 Blood Beta August Games with Gold Fortnite Week 8 Challenges

Halo Infinite Technical Test Is Not A Game Launch So Expect Hiccups Says 343 Industries

343 Industries is not treating this test like the launch of a full game, so don't expect the developers to be working on it round-the-clock.

By on

Comments

343 Industries wants fans to remember that the Halo Infinite technical test is, as the name implies, a technical test. This is not the same as a game launch, so there will be hiccups.

"As we are all eager and increasingly impatient, just a friendly PSA this is a technical test at a scale unlike anything we've done to date," Halo community director Brian Jarrard wrote in a Twitter thread. "Driven by production. Not a game launch. Things are proceeding but there are many steps to navigate."

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream
  2. Outer Wilds: Echos Of The Eye - Official Reveal Trailer
  3. Solar Ash - Official Gameplay Trailer
  4. Apex Legends: Emergence - Seer Abilities Gameplay Trailer
  5. I Played Cyberpunk 2077 7 Months Later
  6. Pokémon Unite - Cinderace MVP Gameplay
  7. Pokémon Unite Video Review
  8. Stray - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
  9. Storyteller - Official Reveal Trailer
  10. Skin Deep - Official Gameplay Trailer
  11. A Memoir Blue - Official Reveal Trailer
  12. Neon White - Official Gameplay Walkthrough

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Multiplayer In-Depth Look | Xbox Games Showcase 2021

"Also a great scale test for our systems as we've seen Waypoint load dramatically increasing. Team has already been able to work out additional deployments but it'll likely get bumpy when everyone slams the site for their messages, please bear with us."

Jarrard also wrote that this technical test has been designed around US business hours, so folks who live outside of the US shouldn't expect the same level of 24-hour monitoring associated with a game launch. 343 will primarily be working on the technical test within its business hours.

If you didn't make it into the Halo Infinite technical test, don't worry. 343 Industries released gameplay of a full Halo Infinite match running on Xbox One. Despite running on last generation hardware, the gameplay looks remarkably crisp.

Halo Infinite will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC this holiday season.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)