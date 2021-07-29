Halo Infinite Technical Test Is Not A Game Launch So Expect Hiccups Says 343 Industries

343 Industries wants fans to remember that the Halo Infinite technical test is, as the name implies, a technical test. This is not the same as a game launch, so there will be hiccups.

"As we are all eager and increasingly impatient, just a friendly PSA this is a technical test at a scale unlike anything we've done to date," Halo community director Brian Jarrard wrote in a Twitter thread. "Driven by production. Not a game launch. Things are proceeding but there are many steps to navigate."

"Also a great scale test for our systems as we've seen Waypoint load dramatically increasing. Team has already been able to work out additional deployments but it'll likely get bumpy when everyone slams the site for their messages, please bear with us."

Jarrard also wrote that this technical test has been designed around US business hours, so folks who live outside of the US shouldn't expect the same level of 24-hour monitoring associated with a game launch. 343 will primarily be working on the technical test within its business hours.

If you didn't make it into the Halo Infinite technical test, don't worry. 343 Industries released gameplay of a full Halo Infinite match running on Xbox One. Despite running on last generation hardware, the gameplay looks remarkably crisp.

Halo Infinite will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC this holiday season.