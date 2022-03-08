Halo Infinite Tactical Ops Event: All Cosmetics And Challenges
The latest free Halo event is underway.
Halo Infinite is back with another free multiplayer event, Tactical Ops. This is the fourth major event to come to the game since its multiplayer beta launched in October. Another 10 totally free cosmetics are yours to unlock, provided you can tackle the Tactical Ops challenges to level up your event pass. Here's all you need to know about the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event.
Tactical Ops challenges
Tactical Ops is live in-game and will stay that way until March 22 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. During these two weeks, you'll have 10 challenges to complete, and each one will unlock another level (and cosmetic) on your event pass. To complete Tactical Ops challenges, you must be playing in Tactical Slayer mode, the limited-time mode that comes alongside the event. In this mode, there are no overshields and no mini-map. Think of it as Halo's hardcore mode.
Here are the 10 challenges you'll need to complete to finish your event pass.
- Kill enemy Spartans with the Battle Rifle in Tactical Slayer (7) - 300 XP
- Earn distinct killing sprees in Tactical Slayer (1) - 300 XP
- Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Tactical Slayer (25) - 350 XP
- Complete Tactical Slayer matches (1) - 300 XP
- Kill enemy Spartans with a headshot in Tactical Slayer (7) - 300 XP
- Stop enemy killing sprees in Tactical Slayer (3) - 400 XP
- Stop enemy killing sprees in Tactical Slayer (1) - 300 XP
- Win Tactical Slayer matches (2) - 350 XP
- Kill enemy Spartans with the Sidekick Pistol in Tactical Slayer (10) - 350 XP
- Kill two enemy Spartans in rapid succession in Tactical Slayer (7) - 400 XP
Note that these appear to be displayed out of proper order in-game. So long as you complete them when they're each active in your challenge log, you should have no issues collecting all of your free cosmetics.
Tactical Ops cosmetics
Speaking of those aesthetically pleasing freebies, here's what you can unlock for completing the challenges in Halo Infinite's latest live event, including a lot of new options for the Mark VII armor.
- Claw Patrol stance
- Phalanx visor (Mark VII)
- Emile charm
- Lone Wolf backdrop
- Mark V Zeta helmet (Mark VII)
- TAC / AHD Type 3ZY chest (Mark VII)
- Mat-2550 Grenade Pack utility
- Tigris gloves (Mark VII)
- Scorpion Punch coating (Mark VII)
- UA / Mauros helmet attachment (Mark VII)
So long as you're playing in Tactical Slayer mode, your rewards should come with time as they merely demand you perform rather typical in-game feats such as killing sprees and headshots. Be sure to wrap up all objectives before March 22 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Good luck, Spartan!
