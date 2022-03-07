Halo Infinite Season 2 Will Add New Maps And Modes On May 3

Halo Infinite Season 2 launches on May 3, bringing new modes, maps, and a fresh battle pass. The name of the new Season is Lone Wolves, featuring armor cores and lore revolving around spartans that like to work alone.

In a blog post, 343 Industries laid out its priorities for updating the game as well as teasing some of the content coming in Season 2. The current number-one priority for the studio is the "Hotlist," which includes issues actively making the multiplayer experience worse for people. Some examples of these issues are not having score based player progression and the problems that plagued Big Team Battle for over a month.

Concept art for Catalyst, the new Arena map coming in Season 2

After that is priority two, which is launching Season 2: Lone Wolves on May 3. Season 2 will include two maps: one Arena map called Catalyst and one BTB map called Breaker. There will also be three new modes; Last Spartan Standing, a free-for-all version of Elimination, Land Grab, and King of the Hill. 343 Industries will share more about the content coming in Season 2 in April.

Concept art for Spartan Sigrid Eklund (left) and Spartan Hieu Dinh (right), whose armor will be included in the Season 2 battle pass.

The Season 2 battle pass will include both paid and free customization options for the new Lone Wolves armor core, which will be free to all players. Concept art for the Season 2 battle pass shows off Spartan Sigrid Eklund and and Spartan Hieu Dinh. It was also revealed that campaign co-op will not release at the launch of Season 2, but will instead come later during the season. Forge mode is still set to release at the start of Season 3.