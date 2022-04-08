Halo Infinite Season 2: Start Date, New Modes, And Lone Wolves Battle Pass

Halo Infinite Season 2 is on the way. After a lengthy debut season, 343 Industries has now teased some of what players can expect to find in the new season, titled "Lone Wolves." While all we have to go on for now is a teaser trailer, there's maybe more to glean from it than one might expect. Here's all you need to know about the next content drop, including the Halo Infinite Season 2 start date. battle pass rewards, new game modes, and more.

When does Halo Infinite Season 2 start?

Halo Infinite Season 2 launches on Tuesday, May 3 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. That'll come with a likely large update, a brand-new battle pass, and a shop refresh that should contain brand-new cosmetic items for Spartans, their titles, vehicles, and more. Currently, there's no set end date revealed for the new season, but if the Halo team seeks to work the seasons down to something more akin to other games' seasonal content roadmaps, one might expect a roughly three-month season, rather than the long Season 1 that will have gone on for over six months by the time it ends.

Season 1 was very much a period of 343 finding its footing in the live-service era that had changed drastically since the last new Halo game released. In Season 2, many players will be expecting sizeable changes for the better regarding the variety of battle pass rewards, the rate of XP earnings, and more. To its credit, 343 has already worked to improve these areas and more throughout Season 1 by way of numerous patches.

What's new in Halo Infinite Season 2?

For now, all we have to go on is a brief teaser trailer, but the team who put it together did well to hide several teases inside of its 27-second runtime. Most notable is at least one new map, and though it's hard to be sure, possibly even two new maps. A Warthog barrels across a gap where down below a fiery hellpit awaits all slowpokes on what is certainly a never-before-seen map. This reddish map doesn't appear to be the same one we see elsewhere in the trailer, which has different terrain and hues, signaling that multiple new battlefields will be available to Spartans in Season 2.

While we didn't spot any new guns in this trailer, creative lead Joseph Staten stressed that it's only a teaser and we should expect more updates in the weeks ahead leading up to Season 2's launch on May 3.

Perhaps the most notable tease of them all is the dust storm that seems to be closing fast around players in one particular sequence at the end of the trailer. Rumors have suggested a "battle royale-lite" mode would be on the way, and this teaser seems to suggest the same, with an ever-encroaching circle dwindling the map size of what is probably a Big Team Battle map. Other nuances of this seemingly brand-new mode should be revealed in due time.

What's in the Halo Infinite Season 2 battle pass?

343 isn't ready to share all of the battle pass rewards just yet, but the first official artwork shows off several new gear items for Spartans. this includes vibrant new helmets, armor kits, and weapon skins, all falling under the theme of "Lone Wolves," which is a reference to the series' free-for-all mode. This battle pass will likely be heavily scrutinized, for better or worse, by the Halo community. Many players found cosmetic rewards in Season 1 to be lacking, but the cover art heroes for Season 2 suggest a more impressive color palette is on the way.

As we learn of more battle pass rewards, we'll be sure to share them all piece by piece to help you decide if the optional premium battle pass is worth your time and money.