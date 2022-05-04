Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves Brings Free Perks For Game Pass Members

It's a big week for Halo Infinite, as the sci-fi shooter's big Season 2: Lone Wolves update has arrived, ushering in a range of new free content. Connected to the Season 2 launch, Microsoft has announced that Lone Wolves also sees the release of new perks for Game Pass members.

The new Season 2 perks include the Pass Tense vehicle skin for the Gungoose, as well as a challenge swap and a double XP token.

Halo Infinite Season 2 is here, so of course we brought gifts to celebrate.

Claim your Halo Infinite Perk now via the Perks gallery on console and PC! pic.twitter.com/FyGGBuwTgp — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 4, 2022

Microsoft gives Game Pass subscribers new perks each month as a membership benefit, but it appears the company is double-dipping this month to celebrate the Season 2: Lone Wolves launch. These perks can be claimed via the Perks gallery on console and PC.

Outside of perks for games specifically, Game Pass members get access to exclusive deals. Others going on right now include a free 30-day trial to Paramount+ (use it to watch the Halo series) and three months of access to the Marvel Unlimited comic library.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves adds new maps and modes, including the battle royale-like Last Spartan Standing. The new season also introduces Clippy as a weapon charm and makes changes to the Battle Rifle that only apply to Ranked--and this is upsetting some players.

For more, check out the full Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves patch notes. You can also click through the images in the gallery above to see what's included in the new Season 2: Lone Wolves battle pass.