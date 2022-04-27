With days to go before the launch of Halo Infinite Season 2, 343 held a lengthy community livestream detailing some of the changes and additions coming to the game in the months ahead. The stream lasted a little over an hour and a half, but if you missed it, don't worry. We've detailed the key takeaways from the stream here. From new story details to when players can expect to play the Forge beta, here's everything revealed during the Halo Infinite community livestream.

Halo Infinite Season 2 community livestream recap

343 has announced that it's focused on its anti-cheat software and dedicated to improving it as the live-service game goes on. In the livestream, the team acknowledged that ranked playlists are lacking. 343 also said it's not done tweaking the challenge and XP system.

The team revealed plans for what it's calling Drop Pods, monthly updates that will both add content and squash bugs. Staten ensured that the campaign co-op looks promising, and 343 aims to have it released in late August alongside mission replays. He also explained what 343 means when it says Forge mode will launch in open beta. When Forge mode comes out in September, it will be a "full feature set," and everything players make in the beta will carry over into the full version.

Like Season 1's focus on Reach, Season 2 will also have a theme. This time, the titular "Lone Wolves" will be behind enemy lines trying to bring something dangerous back to the Academy.

A portion of the Season 2 trailer can be seen below, but 343 is saving the full reveal for launch day. Like how Halo Reach worked, your spartan will appear in cutscenes with everything you're wearing. The cinematic narrative event shown during the steam will be a part of a "serial story" that's told throughout seasons to come. 343 also teased another cinematic mid-stream with no explanation as to how it'll play into the overall narrative of Halo Infinite.

So uhhhh this happened on the Halo Infinite Season 2 Live Stream

ARG? MP Story related? Battle Royale tease? pic.twitter.com/uLwxqxokpU — Matty (@MattyMcDee) April 27, 2022

