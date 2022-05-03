Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass: All Cosmetics And Rewards

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves is finally here. With the launch of a new Halo Infinite battle pass, you can expect a wide range of cosmetic rewards built around this season's new theme. The battle pass contains new immersive gear such as armor cores, helmets, paint jobs for weapons and vehicles, and more. If you're loading into Halo Infinite Season 2 for the first time, here's everything you need to know about the Season 2 battle pass, as well as look at the battle pass itself for this current season. For more, check out how to level up the battle pass.

How much is the Halo Infinite battle pass?

If you're not looking to spend money on the battle pass, there is a free version that will allow you to unlock dozens of rewards of the 100-tier battle pass. But if you opt-out of not purchasing the battle pass, you'll only be able to unlock a third of what the battle pass offers, with the more premium items, including all cosmetics, being behind a paywall.

If you plan on purchasing the battle pass for Halo Infinite Season 2, you can buy it for 1,000 credits ($8). Doing this will unlock the battle pass and allow you access to the locked items you couldn't get otherwise. You can also spend a little more money to purchase the premium battle pass that comes with consumable XP boosts for 2,800 credits which will cost you $22.48 with Xbox Game Pass.

If you purchase the bundle, you'll be given 100 consumable "XP Grants," with each grant doling out 250 battle pass XP. This means you'll be able to unlock the first 25 tiers in the battle pass right off the bat. However, you don't have to use all of the consumables at once; you can save them and use them whenever you want.

Just like the Season 1 battle pass, the battle pass for Halo Infinite Season 2 won't expire. So you don't have to worry about unlocking everything before the season ends. And if you didn't unlock everything in Season 1, you can decide which battle pass you want to focus on unlocking first.

What's in the Halo Infinite Season 2 battle pass?

The Halo Infinite battle pass is loaded with brand-new cosmetics and XP buffs. The Season 2 battle pass theme is "Lone Wolves," so a lot of the gear you can unlock looks like it was scrapped together on the battlefield to fit whatever needs the Spartans had at that current moment, such as the Rakshasa Armor Core (tier 20), Sigrid Eklund Kit (tier 30), and the Hieu Dinh Kit (tier 94). Below you'll find an image gallery featuring a closer look at every reward in the Halo Infinite Season 2 battle pass.

You can still work on the Season 1 battle pass if you haven't finished it yet.

Gallery

It's clear there's a lot to unlock in the battle pass, and you'll have until November 8th, 2022 to get it all before Season 3--or even beyond that date, if you prefer to finish off this one even after Season 3 has begun. This new season will be six months long, making it roughly just as long as the previous season, "Heroes of Reach." Unlike Season 1, players now know what to expect for the upcoming season, thanks to a roadmap 343 released.

If you're wondering, here's how to download and play the free Halo Infinite multiplayer. We'll see you in there, Spartan.